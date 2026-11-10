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Wellton
📅 Free Toy Story 5 Movie in the Park at Butterfield Park
5 days ago
📅 Free Toy Story 5 Movie Night at Butterfield Park
The Town of Wellton is hosting a free Movie in the Park featuring Toy Story 5.
- Date: Friday, November 13, 2026
- Time: 6:00 PM
- Location: Butterfield Park
- Cost: Free
Bring your family and friends for a cozy night under the stars.
Event perks:
- Free popcorn
- Local food vendors on site for extra snacks and drinks
- Chance to win a Family Thanksgiving Dinner Basket (for attendees)
Remember to bring blankets and lawn chairs so you can sit comfortably on the grass.
This event is sponsored by National Bank of Arizona and supported by the Town of Wellton as part of their family-friendly community programming.
More Info: Free Movie in the Park: TOY STORY 5 • Wellton, AZ
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