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Wellton

📅 Free Toy Story 5 Movie in the Park on Nov. 13

5 days ago
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📅 Free Toy Story 5 Movie in the Park – Wellton

Grab the family and head out for a cozy movie night under the stars!

What: FREE Movie in the Park – Toy Story 5
When: Friday, November 13, 2026, at 6:00 PM
Where: Butterfield Park, 10234 Dome Street, Wellton, AZ 85356
Cost: Free admission

Perks:

  • Free popcorn for attendees
  • Local food vendors on site (bring money if you’d like to buy food)
  • Chance to win a Family Thanksgiving Dinner Basket (for those who attend)

Bring your chairs, blankets, family, and friends and enjoy a fun community night out.

Sponsored by National Bank of Arizona.

More Info: Calendar • FREE MOVIE IN THE PARK - TOY STORY 5

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