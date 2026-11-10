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Wellton
📅 Free Toy Story 5 Movie in the Park on Nov. 13
5 days ago
📅 Free Toy Story 5 Movie in the Park – Wellton
Grab the family and head out for a cozy movie night under the stars!
What: FREE Movie in the Park – Toy Story 5
When: Friday, November 13, 2026, at 6:00 PM
Where: Butterfield Park, 10234 Dome Street, Wellton, AZ 85356
Cost: Free admission
Perks:
- Free popcorn for attendees
- Local food vendors on site (bring money if you’d like to buy food)
- Chance to win a Family Thanksgiving Dinner Basket (for those who attend)
Bring your chairs, blankets, family, and friends and enjoy a fun community night out.
Sponsored by National Bank of Arizona.
More Info: Calendar • FREE MOVIE IN THE PARK - TOY STORY 5
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