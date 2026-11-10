📅 Free Toy Story 5 Movie in the Park on Nov. 13

📅 Free Toy Story 5 Movie in the Park – Wellton

Grab the family and head out for a cozy movie night under the stars!

What: FREE Movie in the Park – Toy Story 5

When: Friday, November 13, 2026, at 6:00 PM

Where: Butterfield Park, 10234 Dome Street, Wellton, AZ 85356

Cost: Free admission

Perks:

Free popcorn for attendees

for attendees Local food vendors on site (bring money if you’d like to buy food)

on site (bring money if you’d like to buy food) Chance to win a Family Thanksgiving Dinner Basket (for those who attend)

Bring your chairs, blankets, family, and friends and enjoy a fun community night out.

Sponsored by National Bank of Arizona.