American Legion Post 702, VFW Post 2530, local leaders gather to honor those who have served

Morrison Hayes Post 702 Wellsville American Legion Veterans Day Service was held at Veterans Memorial Park in Wellsville, NY on November 11th, 2026 at 11AM.

Master of Ceremonies Commander Yvonne Simmons opened the service saying “Today, on Veterans Day, we gather to honor the brave men and women who have served in the United State Armed Forces. Their dedication, sacrifice and commitment to protecting our freedoms have helped shape and preserve the nation we are all proud to call home”.

With 21 Post 702 AL Family Honor and Color Guard falling in line and over 75 in attendance. The American Flag was raised and Call to Colors rendered. Post 702 AL Chaplain Jaime White did opening prayer.

Speakers were: Frank B. Church VFW Commander Greg McAndrews, Elks BPOE 1495 Exalted Ruler Allan Knapp, Allegany County Legislature Steve Havey and Village of Wellsville Board Member Tim Colligan.

Wreaths were laid by Post 702 American Legion Commander Yvonne Simmons, VFW Commander Greg McAndrews, Village of Wellsville Board Member Tim Colligan and Elks Exalted Ruler Allan Knapp.

21 Gun salute and taps were rendered. A light luncheon was served afterwards in Post 702 social quarters.

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