Restoration efforts since 2019 have preserved history and created community

From the Belvidere Cornerstone,

The Belvidere Cornerstone, a historic 1860s Carpenter Gothic church in the Town of Amity, Allegany County, has been recognized by the Landmark Society of Western New York with a 2026 Preservation Award for Special Commendation.

The award was presented on Sunday, November 8, 2026, during the Landmark Society’s annual Preservation Awards ceremony, which honors outstanding preservation projects, individuals, businesses, and organizations throughout its nine-county service area.

Since 2019, extensive restoration efforts have focused on preserving the building’s historic character while adapting it for new uses. Improvements have included installing a new roof, repairing windows, repointing the chimney, refinishing original wood floors, upgrading electrical systems, adding plumbing and restroom facilities, and replacing the sidewalk. Original church pews have also been reconfigured to accommodate the building’s new uses. Most recently, the building’s exterior was repainted in 2026, bringing renewed beauty to its historic Carpenter Gothic architecture.

Today, the Belvidere Cornerstone serves as a working art studio and community gathering space, offering traditional arts workshops, demonstrations, exhibitions, and special events. The ongoing restoration has given new life to a historic landmark while maintaining its architectural charm and connection to the community.

The Belvidere Cornerstone is more than a preservation project. It is a place where history, creativity, and community come together. While there is still work to be done, each improvement helps ensure that this special building will continue to be appreciated, enjoyed, and shared for generations to come. Recognition from the Landmark Society is a wonderful acknowledgment of how much has been accomplished and an encouragement to keep moving forward.

For more information:

Belvidere Cornerstone: https://belviderecornerstone.weebly.com/

Landmark Society of Western New York, 2026 Preservation Award Recipients: https://www.landmarksociety.org/2026-preservation-award-recipients/

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