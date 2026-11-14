Decorating the Fassett Greenspace starts soon!!

From the Jingle and Glow Committee, pictured are the Alfred State Building Trades program

WELLSVILLE, NY – The countdown is on! Wellsville is getting closer to the lighting ceremony for the second annual Jingle & Glow, taking place Saturday, November 28, at Fassett Greenspace, in conjunction with the Wellsville Area Chamber of Commerce’s Hometown Holiday Parade.

It promises to be a day filled with fun, excitement and holiday spirit as the community comes together to kick off the holiday season. From the parade and festive activities to the lighting of the Jingle & Glow display, the celebration is all about bringing people together and creating special holiday memories.

The Jingle & Glow committee is also pleased to recognize and thank its newest sponsors, Jodi Pearson of ERA Real Estate at the Sparkle level, and two new Glimmer sponsors Gallagher Insurance and JBs’ Family Fitness. “I’m happy to support Jingle & Glow again for its second year, said Jodi Pearson of ERA Real Estate. “After seeing what the event brought to our community last year, it was an easy decision to continue that support.” said Pearson.

Left to Right: Ann Comstock, Jodi Pearson, ERA Real Estate, Jackie Comstock

“One of the most exciting things about Jingle & Glow is seeing how many people, businesses and organizations have stepped forward to be part of it,” said Jackie Comstock, chair of the Jingle & Glow committee. Another new part of this year’s preparations has been the involvement of local students.

The committee extends a special thank-you to the Alfred State College Building Trades program and the CA BOCES Building Trades program for partnering on projects that will become part of the Jingle & Glow display. Alfred State students worked on the construction and installation of a table that will sit above the fountain at Fassett Greenspace, while CA BOCES students built the boxes that will hold the live Christmas trees from Kent Farms throughout the display.

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“These projects represent more than just additions to the holiday decorations; they are examples of students learning and using their skills and creativity to contribute something lasting to their community. It also helps them understand the value of giving back to your community.” said Dan Helveston, Department Chair of Building Trades at Alfred State College.

Jingle & Glow is organized by the Thelma Rogers Genealogical & Historical Society (TRGHS), with a mission of celebrating and preserving the history of Wellsville as well as building new history together. “The involvement of local businesses, organizations, students, volunteers and generous donors reflects the community spirit that makes this event possible” said Comstock.

The holiday display will feature thousands of lights, illuminated tunnels, live Christmas trees and historical features at the Fassett Greenspace, offering residents and visitors an opportunity to enjoy the magic of the season throughout the holidays.

Mark your calendars for Saturday, November 28! Join us for the Jingle & Glow lighting celebration at 4:00 p.m. with Santa and Illumination Sponsor, Baker-Swan Funeral Home at the Fassett Greenspace. It will all be followed by the Hometown Holiday Parade which begins at 4:30 p.m. traveling down Main Street. Come celebrate and be part of making holiday memories in Wellsville!

Special thank you to the 2026 Sponsors, Donors & Partners:

Illumination Presenting Sponsor: Baker-Swan Funeral Home

Sparkle Sponsors: Jackie & Don Comstock. Gretchen Probst. Fassett Lane Lumber. The Arena Restaurant. Kent Farms. Ann Comstock & Family. In Memory of John Dean. Jodi Pearson, ERA Real Estate. 93-5 the Genny – the Best Classic Rock Hits. Short’s Oil Company. Short’s Convenience Stores. Wellsville Sun. White Imprints

Twinkle Sponsors: ALCO Federal Credit Union Members, Genesee Valley Media. The Thomas F. & Laura Moogan Family Fdn. Northern Lights Candles. Walker Business & Staffing Services. Wellsville Brewing Company



Glimmer Sponsors: Allegany County Area Foundation. Boujee on a Budget Rental Co. Brand Name Appliance. Tim & Sue Colligan. Laura Gabler. Gallagher Insurance. Gem Wealth Planning Group. Marshall Green. JB’s Family Fitness,Heather and Casey Joyce & Family,Lehman’s Lawn Care.Middaugh Real Estate, Inc. Olney Foust Funeral Homes. Root Water Well Specialists. Tom & Nancy Reuning. Scotty’s Common Table. Greyson Short & Family. Tanbark City Roasters. Wellsville Elks Club. Stillwater Restaurant. Wellsville Lions Club. Jay & Kristy Woelfel.

Donors & Partners: Suzanne Amidon. Pat & Gary Balcom. Ann & Gary Barnes. Mary Kate & Jeremy Cole. Ken & Carol Didion. Liz Menichino. Anne & Denny Sobeck. Tim Shea Enterprises. Tripodi/Burdick Grandchildren. Tractor Supply. Dollar Tree. Art For Rural America (AFRA). Alfred State College, Building Trades Dept. Wellsville Chamber of Commerce. CA BOCES, Building Trades, Village of Wellsville.

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