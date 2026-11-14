Campbell is the Executive Director of the grant and scholarship powerhouse

By Mary Gardner-Ruch

Executive Director of the Allegany County Area Foundation, Bruce Campbell, is the presenter for November’s Tuesdays with Grace. Bruce will share information on the history, governance, and scholarship and grant funds available through the ACAF.

Allegany Area Foundation was founded in 1983 and is a non-profit organization that manages donations and endowments. The funds are used to serve the educational, social, cultural, and wellness needs of Allegany County residents. Through charitable funds, the ACAF invests in scholarships, local non-profits, and community projects to strengthen Allegany County for generations to come.

Many local organizations including food pantries, libraries, agencies, and historical societies have benefited from funds. Over 200 young people receive scholarships every year from the ACAF.

You are invited to learn more about what the foundation does on Tuesday, November 17th at the Grace United Church located at 255 North Main Street in Wellsville. Lunch will be served at 12:30, followed by a presentation by Bruce Campbell at 1:00 pm. There is no need for a reservation. A free will offering will be available. All are welcome.

The post Bruce Campbell from the Allegany County Area Foundation to speak on November 17 at Tuesdays with Grace in Wellsville appeared first on THE WELLSVILLE SUN.