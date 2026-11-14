Carol E. Wheeler, 89, of Hornell, NY, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Wednesday (November 11, 2026). She was a resident of Elderwood at Hornell since 2019.

Born in Hornell, January 28, 1937, the daughter of William Kenneth and Beulah (Voltz) Hurne. She was employed at several downtown businesses including Sears, The Evening Tribune, The Stationery Center, cleaned several local doctors’ offices, and was a foster grandparent at Bryant School.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her 2 brothers, her husband Ralph, her daughter Dawn Lawson, and a grandson Justin Converse.

She is survived by 3 daughters, Robin (Duane) Alleger of Cameron, Linda (Jerry) Partridge of North Hornell, and Sharon (Roger) Woodruff of Hartsville; her son, Richard (Cheryl) Wheeler of Hornell, and a son-in-law Jerry Lawson of Hornell.

Also surviving are 2 sisters Joyce (Wilbur) Parrish of California, and Janice Printy of Florida, and her brother Samuel (Theresa) Hurne of Minnesota, 12 grandchildren, and 21 great-children, and many other relatives whom she dearly loved.

Honoring Carol’s wishes, there will be no calling hours. There will be a funeral service on Wednesday (November 18th) at 1:00 pm at Brown & Powers Funeral Home in Hornell. A private burial will take place at Rural Cemetery in Hornell. Friends may make memorial contributions to New Hope Wesleyan Church.

Carol will be remembered by her family and all who knew her. Her memory will live on in the hearts of those she loved.

To send a remembrance please visit www.brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com or on Facebook @ Brown Powers FH.

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