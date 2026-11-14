The national groundstop was lifted at 840pm on November 13

From the Office of Congressman Nick Langworthy, photo from Buffalo International Airport

“As chairman of the Aviation Safety Caucus, I have for years called for the modernization of our FAA infrastructure. This latest disruption underscores why we can no longer afford to put that work off. Modernizing our air traffic control system comes at a significant cost, but the cost of continued failure is far too high.

“While I am relieved by reports that public safety was not compromised, the disruption caused enormous inconvenience, stress for travelers and their families, and a yet-to be-determined economic impact. Americans deserve a system they can depend on.

“We need full transparency from the FAA and its contractors about what happened, why it happened, and what other vulnerabilities could cause future disruptions. The public deserves answers and a clear plan to prevent this from happening again.

“Funding this modernization is not a partisan issue. Congress must come together to make that funding a reality and ensure our air traffic control system has the modern equipment and reliable backup systems it needs. The flying public cannot afford continued delays in getting this done.”

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