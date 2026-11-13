Diane K. MARTINEAU, 87, of Angelica, NY, died Friday, November 13, 2026, in the Hart Comfort House of Allegany County, Wellsville.

Born March 27, 1939, in Wellsville, she was the daughter of Raymond E. and Dorothy M. Chaffee Rogers. On April 25, 1960, she married James P. Martineau, who predeceased her in 1969. She was employed as a medical secretary by Rhode Island Hospital, Providence, R.I. for many years, retiring to New York in 2012.

Diane was a devout Catholic and was devoted to her family and friends. She loved to knit and was very fond of her canine companions, Heidi, Roxy, and Bella.

Surviving are: two children, Kimberly Martineau of Angelica and James P. Martineau, Jr. of Portland, OR; four grandchildren, Leilani, Joshuah, Kevin, and Megan (Henyia); ten great-grandchildren; a great-great-granddaughter; a sister, Joanne Rahr of Angelica; nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her brother, Eugene Rogers.

Friends may call at Olney-Foust & Embser Funeral Homes & Cremation, 17 Schuyler Street, Belmont, NY on Monday, November 16, 2026, from 10:00 – 11:00 AM, with Funeral Services following at 11:00 AM.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the SPCA serving Allegany County.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfoustembser.com.

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