Shop Local, Celebrate the Season, and Support the Animals!

From the SPCA Serving Allegany County

WELLSVILLE, NY — The holiday shopping season is just around the corner, and the SPCA Serving Allegany County invites the community to kick it off while supporting a great cause! The 4th Annual SPCA Holiday Craft & Vendor Show will take place on Saturday, November 21, 2026, from 10 AM to 3 PM at Wellsville Elementary School, 98 School Street, Wellsville, NY.

This popular annual event continues to grow, bringing together more than 70 local crafters, artisans, and vendors offering an impressive variety of handmade creations, seasonal decorations, specialty foods, unique gifts, and much more. Whether you’re searching for the perfect holiday gift, something special for your home, or simply looking to enjoy a day of shopping, there will be plenty to discover!

And there’s more than shopping to enjoy! Visitors can look forward to:

70+ Local Crafters & Vendors — A wonderful selection of handcrafted items, holiday gifts, and specialty products.

— A wonderful selection of handcrafted items, holiday gifts, and specialty products. Delicious Food & Refreshments — Take a break from shopping and enjoy something tasty from our concession stand!

— Take a break from shopping and enjoy something tasty from our concession stand! 50/50 Raffle — Try your luck while supporting the animals!

— Try your luck while supporting the animals! Vendor Item Auction — An opportunity to win some fantastic items generously donated by participating vendors.

— An opportunity to win some fantastic items generously donated by participating vendors. Foosball Table Raffle — Here’s a chance to score a terrific holiday gift! Raffle tickets will be available for a chance to win a foosball table, with the winning ticket drawn on December 18 — just in time for holiday gifting!

Shopping with a Purpose

What makes this event especially meaningful is that every purchase, raffle ticket, and donation helps support the SPCA Serving Allegany County and the animals in its care.

As a no-kill shelter, the SPCA is dedicated to providing care, compassion, and second chances to abandoned, neglected, and abused companion animals throughout our community. Proceeds from this event help the organization continue its important work, providing food, shelter, veterinary care, and opportunities for animals to find loving forever homes.

“One of the things that makes this event so special is seeing our community come together year after year,” shared the SPCA Fundraising Team. “Our vendors, volunteers, shoppers, and supporters all play a part in making this event successful. It’s a wonderful opportunity to support local small businesses while making a real difference for the animals who depend on us.”

Mark Your Calendar!

4th Annual SPCA Holiday Craft & Vendor Show

Saturday, November 21, 202610 AM – 3 PM

Wellsville Elementary School 98 School Street, Wellsville, NY

Be sure to follow the SPCA Serving Allegany County on our Facebook Event Page for event updates, vendor spotlights, raffle information, and sneak peeks at some of the wonderful items you’ll find at this year’s show! https://www.facebook.com/share/1Hk2K37JR7/

Make a day of it! Shop local, find something special, and help make the holiday season brighter for the animals of Allegany County.

We look forward to seeing you on November 21!

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