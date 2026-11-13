Lower your heating bill this winter with proper preparation

From Fassett Lane Lumber, Follow them on Facebook

A powdering of snow has finally hit the hilltops and home heating costs are on everyone’s mind. The least expensive and most effective way to keep the heat in, the cold out, and the bills low is to properly winterize your space.

Wellsville’s hometown building supply store has everything you need and the advice to make sure you are successful. Fassett Lane has the door and window seal, all varieties of insulation, spray foam, new windows and doors!!

Many winterizing projects are perfect for the do-it-yourself crowd. Fassett Lane’s co-owner Dan Peters says that he and the team are ready to help,

“Don’t hesitate to stop in the store and ask for help finding what you need for your project. We are ready to make sure you have the right product and explain how it works.”

Fassett Lane’s staff have decades of experience with all kinds of project, big or small. If you have questions, it is best to bring basic measurements and pictures says co-owner Butch Calcote:

“The more information you can give us, the better we can serve you. Just having basic dimensions or a picture of what you are working on can be a big help!”

Fassett Lane Lumber is located on Fassett Lane in Wellsville, just off Route 417 and are open seven days a week. Visit FassettLaneLumber.com and follow Fassett Lane Lumber on Facebook to get in touch anytime.

Specials for November 2026 and some general tips to prep for winter weather below:

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