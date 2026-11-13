“Thank you to all the restaurants, clubs, bars, breweries, and organizations”

From the Brew Witches,

The Brew Witches of Allegany County have wrapped up another successful season. We want to thank everyone that came out to see us perform, and those that had no idea what was happening, and watched anyway.

This year we kicked off our season with a basket raffle at L’Italia. One item arrived by air—literally. While browsing a craft festival in Virginia, Kate (Hart) Godfrey and her husband, Pat, met Janine Russell of the Boujee Broom Company. Their conversation about the Brew Witches revealed an unexpected connection: Janine and her husband had spent several years in Alfred before moving to Virginia and remembered their time there fondly. Inspired by that connection, Janine donated one of her handcrafted brooms to the Brew Witches for their fundraiser. Some would call that a chance meeting, while others would call it divine intervention.

The Brew Witches want to send out a big thank you to all the various restaurants, clubs, bars, breweries and organizations that hosted us, and for helping us raise money for the Hart House in Wellsville, NY. Most of all, we especially want to thank all of you that donated money to us for this much needed facility. It is heartwarming to have such great support from our community.

The Hart House is a non-profit, end of life organization that provides families with a peaceful alternative to the hospital or nursing home setting. With the help from all of you in our community, and throughout the county, we raised an amazing $10,000 for the Hart House this year. The Hart House is community funded, and relies solely on donations, grants, memorial gifts and community fundraisers. The Brew Witches donate 100% of all the money we raise throughout the year to the Hart House.

Since our inception in 2022, we have now raised over $20,000 for this very essential organization. Ideas for next year are already flying around in our heads so we can raise and donate more each year than we did the year before, all while dancing around, acting foolish and having fun. We hope to see you all again next year, and we hope you bring your friends as well. Thank you all again from the bottom of our brooms to the tops of our pointy hats!

The post Dancing for a Cause: The Brew Witches of Allegany County donate $10,000 to the Hart Comfort House appeared first on THE WELLSVILLE SUN.