Larry J. White, 78, Angelica

Larry J. White age 78 of Common Road, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday (November 4, 2026) surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Wellsville, NY the son of Daniel Boone White and Nellie Terwilliger White, he was a lifelong area resident, graduating from Angelica Central School. Larry was a member of the First Baptist Church of Angelica, and married the love of his life Angie Metatos White on July 20, 1972. He was a lifelong logger, and also retired from the Angelica Highway Department. Larry loved being outdoors doing all sorts of projects and work.

He was predeceased by his parents, his 2 brothers Robert and Donald White, and his sister Beverly “Sod” Silvers.

He is survived by his wife Angie White, his 2 sons Larry (Jen) White, Heath (Charlene) White, his brothers Fred (Dianna) White, Bruce (Sandy) White, his sisters Ellen (David) Baker, Mary (Jim) Bull, Betty Patterson, 8 grandchildren: Kaitlyn Irly, Brock White, Brandon Wellman, Donnie White, Julian Brigham, Leah Brigham, Grayden White, Tyler White, several nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.

The family will be present to receive friends on Monday (November 9, 2026) from 2:00-3:30pm at the First Baptist Church in Angelica, where a Funeral Service will take place at 3:30pm with Pastor Bret Longwell officiating. Burial will be at the White Family Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to the First Baptist Church of Angelica.

To send a remembrance please visit www.brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com or on Facebook @ Brown Powers FH.

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