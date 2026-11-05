Wellsville, NY, students honored Bullying Prevention Month with Sweethearts & Heroes presentation

GALLERY: Tom Murphy and Sgt. Rick Yarosh engage with students to prevent bullying, suicide, and hopelessness

From Sweethearts & Heroes, pictured is Sgt. Yarosh left, T

As part of an ongoing partnership with an electrical utility contractor in Geneva, NY, and an amazing duo of superheroes without capes recently descended upon the Wellsville Central School District (CSD) with strong messages about HOPE (Hold On, Possibilities Exist).

Tom Murphy & Sgt. Rick Yarosh, of Sweethearts & Heroes — “The World’s #1 Human Development Team” — brought student empowerment to Wellsville Secondary School on Monday, Oct. 19 and Tuesday, Oct. 20. October was National Bullying Prevention Month.

Sweethearts & Heroes aims to prevent hopelessness, bullying and suicide by providing dynamic, inspiring content that centers on the human interaction skills necessary for schools and other organizations to change and strengthen all aspects of their culture — skills such as empathy, compassion and teamwork.

Sweethearts & Heroes’ robust menu of services includes a profound, engaging signature presentation that calls for HOPE, Empathy and Action; and S.M.A.R.T. Circle, which is built on the ancient ritual of communicating in a circle.

While at Wellsville Secondary School, Murphy and Yarosh delivered their assembly to students on Oct. 19 and introduced them to The Magic Of S.M.A.R.T. Circle on Oct. 20.

Do you have our FREE APP? Tap to download our headline machine today!!

H. Richardson & Sons partially sponsored Murphy and Yarosh in the Wellsville CSD as part of Sweethearts & Heroes’ impactful work in the electrical utility industry, known as The 5th Wire Program (in partnership with Buckingham Manufacturing, of Binghamton). H. Richardson & Sons also supported Sweethearts & Heroes’ work with students in Auburn and Olean, NY, during the 2025-2026 school year.

Sweethearts & Heroes started 5th Wire efforts in 2024 after learning about skyrocketing suicide rates in the construction industry, especially among electrical contractors.

“Tom and his team have positively changed our company after presenting and conducting Circles with our team,” said Cheryl Richardson, CEO, H. Richardson & Sons. “We are also grateful for his contribution to build emotional intelligence, tolerance and trust in an industry that is not known for these attributes. It is all about being aware of people’s ‘back story’ and being curious instead of judgmental. Trust is a hard thing to build, and Tom and Rick just sneak in and get it started in some powerful way.”

Sweethearts & Heroes’ central team of traveling presenters includes Murphy, Director, of St. Albans, VT; and Yarosh, a HOPE expert, Purple Heart recipient and motivational speaker from Vestal, NY, who was burned severely while serving in Iraq.

“We don’t just want students to sit and listen to a presentation about what bullying or hopelessness looks like — we want them to realize they already have the superpowers to change the culture around them,” Murphy said. “We all have HOPE inside us that we can give to other people. It takes a tremendous amount of courage to help those who are isolated or seen as different, but ‘Jumping into Action’ is what heroes do, and we believe everyone has the power to become someone’s hero.”

For more than 17 years, Sweethearts & Heroes has presented what Murphy calls “‘the ‘stop, drop and roll’ of bullying” to nearly 3 million students in school districts from New England to Hawaii and north into Canada. Sweethearts & Heroes also tailors its presentations and professional development workshops for businesses, non-profits and civic groups.

“We go where we’re needed,” Murphy said. “That’s what heroes do.”

Sweethearts & Heroes’ books include 13 Pillows For Affective Teachers, a novel by Murphy and Brian McKeon Jr., also of New York, that covers the themes of HOPE, Empathy and Action in the Sweethearts & Heroes curriculum; and Yarosh’s illustrated children’s book, A Bridge Named Amos, the true, inspiring story of his hero and late service dog, Amos.

For more on Sweethearts & Heroes, find them here on social media

(H. Richardson & Sons in Geneva sponsored recent school events)

The post Wellsville, NY, students honored Bullying Prevention Month with Sweethearts & Heroes presentation appeared first on THE WELLSVILLE SUN.