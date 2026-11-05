Borrello thanks NY 57 for re-election to NY State Senate, “humbled and grateful”

Statement from Senator George Borrello on Winning Re-election to NY State Senate

From the office of NY State Senator George Borrello, pictured voting with wife Kelly Borrello

JAMESTOWN, NY – State Senator George Borrello expressed his gratitude to the voters of the 57th Senate District for re-electing him to a fourth term in the State Senate and vowed to uphold their trust by continuing to fight for affordability, accountability and common sense in Albany.

He issued the following statement:

“I am humbled and grateful to the people of the 57th District for once again electing me to be their voice in Albany.

“Over the past six years, I’ve worked hard to build a record that reflects the priorities of the people I represent. That means standing up for taxpayers, fighting for our farmers and small businesses, challenging costly energy mandates and working to keep our communities safe. I’ve never been afraid to speak out or take on a difficult fight when the well-being of the people I represent is at stake.

“The concerns I’ve heard from residents about affordability, energy policy, public safety and other key issues will continue to drive my work in Albany. We’ve made progress on some important issues, but there’s much more to do. I’ll keep fighting for policies that will reverse the decline we’ve experienced under one-party rule and the outmigration that has resulted. New York has so many assets and potential. With the right policies, we can be the Empire State again.

“I want to thank my family and friends, our dedicated volunteers and everyone who supported my campaign. Your hard work and encouragement mean more than I can express. And to everyone in the 57th District, whether you voted for me or not, I want you to know that I’ll continue working just as hard to represent you. There is no greater privilege than having the opportunity to serve the neighbors and communities I care so deeply about.”

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