Jones Memorial Hospital Now Offers Outpatient Pharmacy

Open to the public, Monday – Friday 8:30am – 5:00pm

From Jones Memorial,

Jones Memorial Hospital recently opened their outpatient pharmacy on the first floor of the hospital, between Urgent Care and the cafeteria. The new pharmacy will serve both inpatients at the hospital as well as staff and the general public.

Some benefits of the new pharmacy include:

Full integration with MyChart

Communication with URochester medical staff

Vaccinations available soon

On site pharmacist available

Discharge medications delivered before leaving the hospital

Dan Sabins, Director of Pharmacy Services, stated, “This was a long process but we are proud to be able to offer pharmacy services to our community.” In the future, the pharmacy teams hopes to be able to offer delivery services that will be slowly rolled out to the community as well.

The new pharmacy is open Monday – Friday, 8:30am – 5pm. Join us for a Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting ceremony on Tuesday, November 17 starting at 9am. There will be giveaways, snacks and information available on the new service, as well as an opportunity to meet the staff. Ribbon cutting will take place at 3pm.

For more information or to transfer prescriptions to the new Jones Memorial Outpatient Pharmacy, please call 585-296-2064.

About Jones Memorial Hospital Learn more at jones.urmc.edu

Jones Memorial Hospital, an affiliate of University of Rochester Medicine and a CMS 4-star quality rated facility, is a 49-bed acute care hospital serving all of Allegany County and the surrounding region. It is the largest provider of healthcare in Allegany County and one of the largest employers in the Southern Tier. It includes the hospital, primary care and specialty outpatient care facilities, an urgent care, and rehabilitation services. Jones is also home to the NCI-designated Wilmot Cancer Institute. Jones is accredited by the Joint Commission and is an NRHA Top 20 Rural and Community Hospital for 2026. Jones was also listed on the Forbes Top Hospitals for 2026.

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