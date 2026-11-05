Jeremy Reed McAllister, 40, formerly of Whitesville NY

Jeremy Reed McAllister, 40, of Rapid City, SD passed away unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday, September 30, 2026. Jeremy was born on November 12, 1985 to Timothy “Runt” and Rita (Chambers) McAllister at their home in Whitesville, NY.

He graduated from Whitesville Central School in 2003 and immediately enlisted in the United States Air Force, beginning a military career that would span 20 years.

Throughout his career, Jeremy served as a Crew Chief for the Rockwell B-1 Lancer and was primarily stationed in Rapid City, South Dakota. He completed five overseas deployments to Qatar, South Korea, and Guam before retiring from the Air Force in 2023. His years of service reflected a significant commitment to his country and his military career was an accomplishment he could be proud of.

Outside of his service, Jeremy was known for his great sense of humor and infectious ability to make people laugh. He had a way of bringing humor into everyday moments and making people smile. He loved his son, Konnor, dearly and being a dad was the most important part of his life. Jeremy also shared lasting connections with friends and family, who will remember him for his personality, his humor, and the memories they made together.

Jeremy is preceded in death by his father, Timothy “Runt” McAllister and grandparents, Robert and Joyce (Payne) Chambers.

He is survived by his son, Konnor McAllister. He is also survived by his mother, Rita (Chambers) McAllister and sisters, Melanie (McAllister) Miller and Kayla (McAllister) Bissett, and four nieces- Ava and Violet Miller, and Charlotte and Eleanor Bissett.

Through his previous marriage with Jessica (Torres) Woodard, he also became part of the Garza family. He is survived by his extended family, Joe and Alicia Garza, Destiny Cash, Victoria Garza, Chris Medina, and Orlando Garza.

Jeremy was laid to rest with full military honors on Monday, November 2, 2026 at 1:30pm at Black Hills National Cemetery in Sturgis, South Dakota, in recognition of his 20 years of dedicated service to the United States Air Force.

There will be a celebration of life in his hometown of Whitesville, NY on November 15 from 12-3pm at the Whitesville Rod and Gun Club.

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