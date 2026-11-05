Village Trustee Tim Colligan: A Heartfelt Thank You

Colligan elected to serve the Village of Wellsville, for the third time since 1984

I want to extend my sincere thanks to the voters of the Village of Wellsville for your confidence and support. It is truly an honor to have your trust and the opportunity to continue serving our community.

I am especially grateful to both the Republican and Democratic Committee members, as well as all the individuals from both parties who signed petitions to give me the opportunity to appear on both ballot lines. Your willingness to come together in support of my candidacy means a great deal to me.

Most importantly, thank you to the voters who took the time to cast their ballots and place their confidence in me.

I have always believed that serving on the Village Board is about putting Wellsville first, listening to our residents, being responsible stewards of taxpayer dollars, and making informed decisions in the best interest of our community.

Regardless of party affiliation, we all share a common interest in making Wellsville the best it can be. I look forward to continuing to serve and working together for our village.

Thank you for your trust, confidence and support.

Tim Colligan

Village Trustee

More on Colligan’s storied history of service to the village below:

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