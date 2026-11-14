🏥 Wellsboro PA Healthcare Jobs: Multiple RN Leadership Roles

Wellsboro’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options for nurses who like leadership and steady hours. Here are a few strong picks if you want to stay local and still build your career.

Employer: UPMC

UPMC Location: UPMC Wellsboro, Wellsboro, PA

Type: Full-time, 7 a.m.–7 p.m., every other weekend, rotating holidays

Salary: Not listed, but includes up to $15,000 sign-on bonus and loan repayment for 2026 grads

Day-shift RN role in the Emergency Department for nurses with 2+ years’ experience who enjoy fast-paced, hands-on care. Comes with strong perks: big sign-on bonus, loan repayment, up to 5.5 weeks PTO plus 7 holidays, tuition reimbursement, and clear career ladders for growth.

Employer: WeCare Centers – The Green Home Center

Location: 37 Central Ave, Wellsboro, PA 16901

Type: Full-time, 1st shift, Monday–Friday

Salary: Not listed, $3,000 sign-on bonus

Lead the nursing team in a long-term care setting while keeping a Monday–Friday, first-shift schedule. Good fit if you like mentoring staff, working with residents and families, and want benefits like same-day pay, health/dental/vision, PTO programs, 401(k) with match, and tuition support.

Employer: WeCare Centers – The Green Home Care Center

Location: Wellsboro, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed, $3,000 sign-on bonus

Step into a nursing leadership role overseeing staff, admissions, and quality of care in a long-term care community. Ideal if you’re an experienced RN ready to manage teams, handle compliance, and work closely with upper management, with benefits including health, dental, vision, same-day pay, 401(k), and growth opportunities.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings at the same sites. Keep your resume handy and apply while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.