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🐶 Loyal Shepherds & a Sweet Husky Mix Pup Waiting in Wells, VT
Three wonderful dogs in Wells, VT are hoping for loving homes through Carpe Diem Rescue & Sanctuary. If you’re looking for a loyal companion (or even a bonded pair), take a look at these adoptable pups.
Zeek
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $700 (reduced if adopted with Chief)
- Shelter: Carpe Diem Rescue & Sanctuary
- Contact: (360) 298-5978
Special note: Zeek is part of a pair with Chief. The rescue will reduce the adoption fee if you are willing to adopt Zeek and Chief together.
👉 Meet Zeek and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Chief
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $700 (reduced if adopted with Zeek)
- Shelter: Carpe Diem Rescue & Sanctuary
- Contact: (360) 298-5978
Special note: Chief is closely bonded with Zeek. The rescue offers a discounted adoption fee if you open your home to both boys together.
👉 Meet Chief and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Lyra
- Breed: Alaskan Malamute / Siberian Husky mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper
- Adoption fee: $700
- Shelter: Carpe Diem Rescue & Sanctuary
- Contact: (360) 298-5978
About Lyra:
- Exceptionally healthy since birth
- Parents were rescued and both have excellent demeanors
- Well socialized with children, dogs of all ages/sizes, and cats
- Described as the calmest of her litter and also one of the largest
- Expected to be over 60 lbs when full grown
The rescue says Lyra has been given every chance at success and will grow into a phenomenal adult dog with a wonderful personality.
👉 Meet Lyra and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Wells, VT and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider Zeek, Chief, or Lyra. Call Carpe Diem Rescue & Sanctuary at (360) 298-5978 or visit their online listings to learn more and start the adoption process.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.