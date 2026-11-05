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🐶 Loyal Shepherds & a Sweet Husky Mix Pup Waiting in Wells, VT

2 days ago

Three wonderful dogs in Wells, VT are hoping for loving homes through Carpe Diem Rescue & Sanctuary. If you’re looking for a loyal companion (or even a bonded pair), take a look at these adoptable pups.

Zeek

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qTlxM_1GmupvdS00
  • Breed: German Shepherd Dog
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Black
  • Adoption fee: $700 (reduced if adopted with Chief)
  • Shelter: Carpe Diem Rescue & Sanctuary
  • Contact: (360) 298-5978

Special note: Zeek is part of a pair with Chief. The rescue will reduce the adoption fee if you are willing to adopt Zeek and Chief together.

👉 Meet Zeek and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Chief

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gGfbc_1GmupvdS00
  • Breed: German Shepherd Dog
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Black
  • Adoption fee: $700 (reduced if adopted with Zeek)
  • Shelter: Carpe Diem Rescue & Sanctuary
  • Contact: (360) 298-5978

Special note: Chief is closely bonded with Zeek. The rescue offers a discounted adoption fee if you open your home to both boys together.

👉 Meet Chief and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Lyra

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Ggm1_1GmupvdS00
  • Breed: Alaskan Malamute / Siberian Husky mix
  • Age: Baby (puppy)
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper
  • Adoption fee: $700
  • Shelter: Carpe Diem Rescue & Sanctuary
  • Contact: (360) 298-5978

About Lyra:

  • Exceptionally healthy since birth
  • Parents were rescued and both have excellent demeanors
  • Well socialized with children, dogs of all ages/sizes, and cats
  • Described as the calmest of her litter and also one of the largest
  • Expected to be over 60 lbs when full grown

The rescue says Lyra has been given every chance at success and will grow into a phenomenal adult dog with a wonderful personality.

👉 Meet Lyra and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Wells, VT and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider Zeek, Chief, or Lyra. Call Carpe Diem Rescue & Sanctuary at (360) 298-5978 or visit their online listings to learn more and start the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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