🐶 Loyal Shepherds & a Sweet Husky Mix Pup Waiting in Wells, VT

Three wonderful dogs in Wells, VT are hoping for loving homes through Carpe Diem Rescue & Sanctuary. If you’re looking for a loyal companion (or even a bonded pair), take a look at these adoptable pups.

Breed: German Shepherd Dog

German Shepherd Dog Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $700 (reduced if adopted with Chief)

(reduced if adopted with Chief) Shelter: Carpe Diem Rescue & Sanctuary

Contact: (360) 298-5978

Special note: Zeek is part of a pair with Chief. The rescue will reduce the adoption fee if you are willing to adopt Zeek and Chief together.

👉 Meet Zeek and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog

German Shepherd Dog Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $700 (reduced if adopted with Zeek)

(reduced if adopted with Zeek) Shelter: Carpe Diem Rescue & Sanctuary

Contact: (360) 298-5978

Special note: Chief is closely bonded with Zeek. The rescue offers a discounted adoption fee if you open your home to both boys together.

👉 Meet Chief and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Alaskan Malamute / Siberian Husky mix

Alaskan Malamute / Siberian Husky mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper

Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper Adoption fee: $700

Shelter: Carpe Diem Rescue & Sanctuary

Contact: (360) 298-5978

About Lyra:

Exceptionally healthy since birth

Parents were rescued and both have excellent demeanors

Well socialized with children, dogs of all ages/sizes, and cats

with children, dogs of all ages/sizes, and cats Described as the calmest of her litter and also one of the largest

of her litter and also one of the Expected to be over 60 lbs when full grown

The rescue says Lyra has been given every chance at success and will grow into a phenomenal adult dog with a wonderful personality.

👉 Meet Lyra and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Wells, VT and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider Zeek, Chief, or Lyra. Call Carpe Diem Rescue & Sanctuary at (360) 298-5978 or visit their online listings to learn more and start the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.