Wells is busy with visitors and locals year-round, which means steady work in stores and customer-facing roles. Here are a few solid options if you like helping people and staying on your feet.

Employer: Hannaford Supermarkets

Hannaford Supermarkets Location: Wells, ME (107 Wells Plaza)

Type: Full-time (PT Hannaford To Go Facilitator role)

Full-time (PT Hannaford To Go Facilitator role) Pay: $15.90 – $21.60 per hour

Help run Hannaford’s online order pickup service: lead the To Go team, bag and stage orders, handle returns, and keep things safe and tidy. Good fit if you like a mix of customer contact, light leadership, and staying active on your feet.

Employer: J.McLaughlin

Location: Wells, ME

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Not listed

Work in a boutique clothing shop with a “neighborhood” feel, helping customers style outfits and building repeat relationships. Ideal if you enjoy fashion, friendly conversation, and hitting sales goals in a smaller, community-focused store.

Employer: Global Partners LP (Alltown)

Location: Wells, ME

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $45,000 – $81,972 per year

Lead a busy convenience/retail location: manage staff, guest experience, food service, safety, and store profits. Comes with benefits like health insurance, 401(k) with match, and tuition reimbursement for long-term growth.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles at the same employer or nearby towns.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.