🏛️ Wells County Nov. 16 meeting: money, roads, EMA & more

The Wells County Commissioners plan to meet on Monday, November 16, 2026 at 5:00 PM at the Wells County Annex, 223 W Washington St. The meeting will stream live on the county’s YouTube and Facebook pages.

They’ll start by approving minutes from the November 2, 2026 Regular Session, the November 2 Executive Session, and the November 12 Executive Session.

Money items include Payroll #23 for $322,282.87 and Claims #266 for $389,500.96.

Several officials are scheduled:

Sheriff Scott Holliday – appointment with the Board.

– appointment with the Board. Highway (Matt Witt) – right‑of‑way issues.

– right‑of‑way issues. County Engineer Nate Whitacre – utility permits, signatures for Harrison 1439 CCMG , the CR 200S consultant agreement for construction engineering, and a financial commitment letter for Bridge 90 .

– utility permits, signatures for , the consultant agreement for construction engineering, and a financial commitment letter for . EMA Director John Petro – new EMA Vehicle Usage and Response Plan .

– new . Executive Director Betsy Collier – Q2 reimbursement invoice and reports.

– and reports. Stephen Pastore – Opioid Settlement Sub‑Committee matters.

Other business may include: monthly reports, an elevator maintenance agreement/termination, Annex sound system issues, 2027 health insurance election, a Small Business Association no‑cost space agreement, a Chester Township Board holdover determination, and heating/AC replacement for EMS.

The next listed meeting date is December 7, 2026.