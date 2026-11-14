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🏛️ Wells County Nov. 16 meeting: payroll, roads, EMA & more
🏛️ Wells County Nov. 16 meeting: money, roads, EMA & more
The Wells County Commissioners plan to meet on Monday, November 16, 2026 at 5:00 PM at the Wells County Annex, 223 W Washington St. The meeting will stream live on the county’s YouTube and Facebook pages.
They’ll start by approving minutes from the November 2, 2026 Regular Session, the November 2 Executive Session, and the November 12 Executive Session.
Money items include Payroll #23 for $322,282.87 and Claims #266 for $389,500.96.
Several officials are scheduled:
- Sheriff Scott Holliday – appointment with the Board.
- Highway (Matt Witt) – right‑of‑way issues.
- County Engineer Nate Whitacre – utility permits, signatures for Harrison 1439 CCMG, the CR 200S consultant agreement for construction engineering, and a financial commitment letter for Bridge 90.
- EMA Director John Petro – new EMA Vehicle Usage and Response Plan.
- Executive Director Betsy Collier – Q2 reimbursement invoice and reports.
- Stephen Pastore – Opioid Settlement Sub‑Committee matters.
Other business may include: monthly reports, an elevator maintenance agreement/termination, Annex sound system issues, 2027 health insurance election, a Small Business Association no‑cost space agreement, a Chester Township Board holdover determination, and heating/AC replacement for EMS.
The next listed meeting date is December 7, 2026.
More Info: https://wellscounty.org/wp-content/uploads/2026/11...
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