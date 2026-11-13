Wellington has a full schedule of events from Friday, November 13 through Sunday, November 15, including low-cost bowling at Wellington Retro Bowl ($2 per person per game from 5–7 p.m. Friday and Saturday), the Wellington High School USD 353 fall play “Fools” at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and showings of “The Cat in the Cat” at the Wellington Regent Theater on all three days (Friday 7 p.m.; Saturday 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Sunday 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.). Other Friday events include Flatland Cornhole at American Legion #90 (check-in 6–6:30 p.m., bags at 7 p.m., $10 per player, open to the public) and Cowley College Theater’s “The Moors” at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday offers the Trigger Guard Steel Challenge at 9 a.m., a Youth Market Vendor Fair at Memorial Auditorium and Downtown Holiday Sip & Shop both from 10 a.m.–2 p.m., the Wellington Fall Fest BBQ Contest Public Feed from 12:30–1:30 p.m., Wellington Humane Society’s A Night to Paws at The Venue at Diamond Springs at 6 p.m., and a Year-End Concert Series show with Jacob Burke at The NoWhere Grill at 7 p.m., plus another “The Moors” performance at 7:30 p.m. On Sunday, November 15, American Legion #90 hosts its monthly breakfast from 7–10 a.m. (Adults $14, Kids $7, Veterans free, $1 off all bottled and draft beers all day), Trigger Guard Girl & Gun Match starts at 1 p.m., and “The Cat in the Cat” continues at the Wellington Regent Theater at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; residents can also mark their calendars for a Wellington Public Library Adult Candle Making Workshop at 5 p.m. on November 16 and a Mary Kay – Tonia Sturm Christmas Open House at 412 N. Webb, Caldwell, KS from 4–7 p.m. on November 18. The City of Wellington compost site will be closed on November 26 and then open Saturdays only, 8 a.m.–4 p.m., from December 5 through January 2, 2027, and from November 1–20 the Wellington Humane Society, Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce/CVB, Wellington Health and Rehab, and Security State Bank are holding a community food drive for non-perishable food donations at each location.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce/ CVB