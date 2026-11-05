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Weekend events and food drive in Wellington
Washington Avenue Antiques is holding its grand opening and ribbon cutting at 107 S. Washington Ave. with visitors invited to stop in until 6:00 p.m. on November 5, 2026. Also on Thursday, November 5, the Wellington Public Library offers Basic Tech 101 by appointment until 5:00 p.m. and Trivia Night at 5:00 p.m., while the Wellington Regent Theater shows THE CAT IN THE HAT at 4:00 p.m. and a Throwback Thursday screening of THE BIG CHILL at 7:00 p.m., and Andy’s/D3 has a $10 burger and fries night.
On Friday, November 6, events include open bowling at Wellington Retro Bowl from 5:00–7:00 p.m. for $2 per person per game (open until 10:00 p.m.), Wellington High School USD 353 varsity football playoff vs. Ulysses at 6:00 p.m., the high school fall play “Fools” at 7:00 p.m., THE CAT IN THE HAT at Wellington Regent Theater at 7:00 p.m., Thorn Haze in the Year-End Concert Series at The NoWhere Grill at 7:00 p.m., and Flatland Cornhole at American Legion #90 with check-in 6:00–6:30 p.m., bags at 7:00 p.m., and $10 per player. On Saturday, November 7, activities include a Trigger Guard ICORE Match at 9:00 a.m., Kansas Market of Farms at the Kansas Star Casino Event Center with free entry from 9:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m., a Veterans Day Soup & Chili Feed at Wellington KS VFW 881 at 11:00 a.m. with contributions due by 10:30 a.m., open bowling at Wellington Retro Bowl 5:00–10:00 p.m. with $2 per person per game 5:00–7:00 p.m., THE CAT IN THE HAT at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. at the Wellington Regent Theater, the high school play “Fools” at 7:00 p.m., and North of 50 in the Year-End Concert Series at The NoWhere Grill at 7:00 p.m.
On Sunday, November 8, The NoWhere Grill offers free breakfast for veterans from 8:00–11:00 a.m., Trigger Guard hosts a Cowboy 3 Gun Shoot at 12:00 p.m., and the Wellington Regent Theater shows THE CAT IN THE HAT at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.. Residents are also encouraged to save the dates for Veterans Day events on November 11 including a Veterans Day Program at the Wellington High School USD 353 Auditorium at 10:00 a.m. and a free veterans lunch at the American Legion after the program; on November 14, a Youth Market Vendor Event 10:00 a.m.–2:00 p.m., Holiday Sip & Shop 10:00 a.m.–2:00 p.m., Fall Fest BBQ Contest & public feed 12:30–1:30 p.m., and Wellington Humane Society Serving Sumner County “A Night to Paws” at The Venue at Diamond Springs at 6:00 p.m.; and on November 15, the American Legion monthly breakfast from 7:00–11:00 a.m. with adults $14, kids $7, and veterans free. From November 1–20, the Wellington Humane Society Serving Sumner County, Wellington Health and Rehab, Security State Bank, and the Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce/CVB are holding a joint food drive, and residents can drop off non‑perishable food items at any of these locations.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce/ CVB
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