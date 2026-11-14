Wellington’s restaurant scene is busy, and kitchens are looking for people who can handle the heat. If you like fast-paced work and fresh food, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Bolay Fresh Bold Kitchen

Bolay Fresh Bold Kitchen Location: Wellington, FL

Wellington, FL Type: Part-Time

Salary: Competitive (not listed)

Work the roasting ovens and grill at a popular fast-casual spot known for bold, fresh flavors. You’ll help with meal planning, follow set menus and recipes, keep to strict sanitation rules, and coordinate with the team to keep service smooth.

If something looks good, apply soon and share with a friend who’s job hunting too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.