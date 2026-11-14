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Wellfleet
⚠️ Nov. 17 virtual Wellfleet Selectboard meeting & key votes
11 days ago
⚠️ Virtual Wellfleet Selectboard meeting Nov. 17
The Wellfleet Selectboard will hold a public virtual meeting on Tuesday, November 17, 2026 at 6:00 p.m.
You can join by Zoom:
- Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87590975906
- Or by phone: +1 929-205-6099
- Webinar ID: 875 9097 5906
- Passcode: 904764
To speak during public comment:
- On Zoom: use Raise Hand
- By phone: dial ★9 to raise your hand
You must be recognized by the Chair before speaking. Comments are limited to 3 minutes and the Board will not vote on items raised only during public comment.
Planned topics include:
- Temporary 6‑week closure of the Bookstore Restaurant & Bomb Shelter for renovations
- Cultural District Proclamation
- Update on Maurice’s RFQ
- Next steps for the Local Comprehensive Plan
- Approvals for stormwater improvement projects at Powers Landing ($268,420) and Lt. Island Rd. ($192,300)
- Creating a Technology Advisory Committee and possibly dissolving the Cable Internet and Cellular Service Advisory Committee
- Presentation and discussion with Temescal Wellness (cannabis establishment)
More Info: Calendar • Wellfleet Selectboard ~ Virtual Meeting
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