⚠️ Virtual Wellfleet Selectboard meeting Nov. 17 The Wellfleet Selectboard will hold a public virtual meeting on Tuesday, November 17, 2026 at 6:00 p.m. You can join by Zoom: Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87590975906

Or by phone: +1 929-205-6099 Webinar ID: 875 9097 5906 Passcode: 904764

To speak during public comment: On Zoom: use Raise Hand

By phone: dial ★9 to raise your hand

You must be recognized by the Chair before speaking. Comments are limited to 3 minutes and the Board will not vote on items raised only during public comment. Planned topics include: Temporary 6‑week closure of the Bookstore Restaurant & Bomb Shelter for renovations

of the for renovations Cultural District Proclamation

Update on Maurice’s RFQ

Next steps for the Local Comprehensive Plan

Approvals for stormwater improvement projects at Powers Landing ($268,420) and Lt. Island Rd. ($192,300)

at ($268,420) and ($192,300) Creating a Technology Advisory Committee and possibly dissolving the Cable Internet and Cellular Service Advisory Committee

and possibly dissolving the Presentation and discussion with Temescal Wellness (cannabis establishment)

More Info: Calendar • Wellfleet Selectboard ~ Virtual Meeting