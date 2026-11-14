⚠️ Public hearing on Wellfleet shellfish grant #2001-7

The Wellfleet Selectboard will hold a public hearing on December 1, 2026 at 6:00 p.m. about shellfish grant license #2001-7.

They will consider assigning this 0.8-acre shellfish grant on Lieutenant Island to lottery winner Stephen Serrao (Wellfleet, MA) for a term of one year, four months, and 29 days, from December 1, 2026 through April 30, 2028.

You can join in three ways:

In person: 715 Old King’s Highway (Adult Community Center)

On Zoom: https://uso2web.zoom.us/j/87590975906

https://uso2web.zoom.us/j/87590975906 By phone: Call +1 929 205 6099, then enter Webinar ID 875 9097 5906 and Passcode 904764

The Shellfish Constable’s recommendation will be included in the December 1, 2026 Selectboard packet.