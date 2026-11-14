Wellesley’s finance scene is busy right now, with strong options from schools to global firms. If you’re in accounting, tax, or wealth management, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Association of Independent Schools in New England (Tenacre Country Day School)

Association of Independent Schools in New England (Tenacre Country Day School) Location: Wellesley, MA

Salary: $140,000 – $170,000

Type: Full-time, exempt

Lead all financial management and long-term planning for a respected independent school, reporting directly to the Head of School and working closely with the Board of Trustees. You’ll oversee budgeting, audits, endowment and investments, and supervise HR and business office staff, with strong benefits including medical, dental, vision, retirement plan with employer contribution, generous PTO, and tuition assistance.

Employer: R. Miller & Associates

Location: Wellesley Hills, MA (Hybrid)

Salary: $80,000 – $110,000 per year

Type: Full-time

Review and prepare individual tax returns while building deep client relationships in a collaborative, in-house team. This role is ideal if you have 2+ years of personal tax experience and a CPA, and want growth into broader financial planning, with strong benefits, 401(k) match, hybrid work, and lots of professional development support.

Employer: Morgan Stanley

Location: Wellesley, MA

Salary: Expected base pay $90,000 – $130,000 per year

Type: Full-time

Support Financial Advisors and Private Wealth Advisors with client service, financial planning tools, reporting, and marketing. Great fit if you have 2+ years relevant experience and active Series 7 and 66 (or 63 & 65), and want big-firm benefits, career mobility, and exposure to high-net-worth clients.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on flexibility and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.