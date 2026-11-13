🚨 Town email and some online services are down

As of November 13, 2026 at 6:47 AM, a global Microsoft outage is affecting Town of Wellesley email and some online services.

This means Town staff may not receive or be able to send emails, and certain online tools you normally use could be unavailable.

For help or questions, please call Town departments by phone or visit Town offices in person. Offices and phone lines are open during regular business hours.

Use the phone or stop by instead of email until the Town reports that services are back to normal.