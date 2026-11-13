⚠️ Town email and some online services are down

As of November 13, 2026, 6:47 AM, a global Microsoft outage is affecting Town of Wellesley email and some online services.

This means Town staff may not receive or be able to send emails, and certain online tools you normally use could be unavailable.

For help or Town business, please call Town departments by phone or visit Town offices in person during regular business hours. Phone lines and offices are open and operating normally.