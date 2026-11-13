Wellesley has a small but mighty cluster of sales and marketing roles right now, especially in health tech and real estate. If you’ve got digital, product, or client-facing skills, there’s real money and growth on the table.

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: Wellesley, MA (hybrid; also Boston, Woonsocket, New York, Chicago)

(hybrid; also Boston, Woonsocket, New York, Chicago) Type: Full-time

Salary: $82,940 – $199,144 + bonus and equity eligibility

+ bonus and equity eligibility Application window: Anticipated close 12/14/2026

Lead pharmacy marketing strategy for CVS’s fast-growing retail media network, CMX. You’ll shape pharma positioning, build sales toolkits, and partner across marketing, legal, and sales to create data-driven campaigns that connect advertisers with high-intent CVS shoppers.

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: Wellesley, MA (remote or hybrid; hubs in Boston/Wellesley, NYC, Woonsocket, Chicago)

(remote or hybrid; hubs in Boston/Wellesley, NYC, Woonsocket, Chicago) Type: Full-time

Salary: $82,940 – $199,144 + bonus and equity eligibility

+ bonus and equity eligibility Application window: Anticipated close 12/14/2026

Own the data and identity products behind CMX’s retail media engine. This role is ideal if you love adtech/martech, data architecture, and building enterprise-scale products that power targeting, measurement, and promotions across channels.

Employer: Compass

Location: Wellesley, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $61,400 – $68,200 base + potential bonus and RSUs

Support real estate agents with high-touch, “white-glove” marketing strategy across print, digital, social, and branding. Great fit if you have 2–4 years of marketing experience and like mixing creative work with client advising and project management.

Employer: Horace Mann

Location: Wellesley, MA

Type: Full-time, 1099 performance-based compensation

Comp: Uncapped commission, sign-on bonus, structured incentives and bonuses

Build your own book of business serving a niche market of educators with tailored insurance and financial solutions. You’ll get mentorship, strong incentives, and lots of networking while you grow a client-focused sales career.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has related roles that might be an even better fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.