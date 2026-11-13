Wellesley’s tech scene is busy right now, especially for data and product leaders. If you’re into analytics, platforms, or strategy, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: Wellesley Hills, MA (hybrid; also open to NY, Boston, Woonsocket, Chicago hubs)

(hybrid; also open to NY, Boston, Woonsocket, Chicago hubs) Type: Full-time

Salary: $82,940 – $199,144 base, plus bonus and equity eligibility

Lead the core data, identity, and clean room platform behind CVS’s retail media network. You’ll own vision, roadmap, and data architecture for CMX, working with engineering, data science, media, and legal to power targeting, measurement, and promotion feeds across channels. Hybrid role with 2 in-office days (Tue–Wed) at a corporate hub and a clear pay range plus full benefits. Application window expected to close: 12/14/2026.

Employer: Sun Life

Location: Wellesley Hills, MA, US

Type: Full-time

Salary: $116,100 – $174,200 base, plus annual incentive

Senior, business-facing role where you act as a trusted data and reporting advisor to Finance, Operations, Distribution, and senior leaders. You’ll shape data strategy, build dashboards and KPIs, and partner with tech teams on modern platforms like Snowflake/Databricks/Azure and tools like Tableau or Power BI. Comes with strong benefits, flexible and collaborative culture, and a focus on long-term career growth. Posting end date: 11/27/2026.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back—these employers tend to post related roles often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.