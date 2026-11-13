Wellesley’s finance scene is busy right now, with strong demand for experienced wealth advisors and students who love numbers and data. Here are a few solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: CMC Recruiting (boutique tax-focused wealth firm)

CMC Recruiting (boutique tax-focused wealth firm) Location: Wellesley, MA (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $120,000 – $160,000+ base, DOE

Serve high‑net‑worth clients with a planning-first, tax‑efficient approach—no cold prospecting. Great fit if you enjoy complex tax strategy, estate and retirement planning, and building deep, long‑term client relationships.

Employer: CMC Recruiting (boutique wealth management firm)

CMC Recruiting (boutique wealth management firm) Location: Wellesley, MA (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $110,000 – $150,000 base + bonuses, DOE

Step into an established book of high‑net‑worth clients and focus on relationships and comprehensive planning, not building a book from scratch. Ideal if you have 5+ years in wealth management and prefer advising over traditional sales.

Employer: Sun Life U.S.

Location: Wellesley Hills, MA

Type: Temporary / Co-op (Part-time)

Category: Expense Management / Finance

Expense Management / Finance Posting End Date: 11/17/2026

Support the expense management team with budgeting, forecasting, reporting, and analytics, while helping them use AI and Microsoft Copilot to improve processes. Great for students in Finance, Accounting, Business Analytics, or Data Science who want hands‑on experience with tools like Tableau/Power BI and Excel in a large, well-known benefits company.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back—roles like this tend to open up often around Wellesley.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.