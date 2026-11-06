📅 Environmental science book club: “The Feather Thief” in November

📅 Environmental Science Book Club: “The Feather Thief”

Love books and the environment? The Wellesley Conservation Land Trust and Wellesley Free Library are hosting an Environmental Science book club.

The November 2026 pick is “The Feather Thief” by Kirk Wallace Johnson.

Date: Tuesday, November 24

Time: 7:00–8:30 PM

Where: Wellesley Free Library, Arnold Room, 530 Washington St.

Format: In-person book discussion

All are welcome to come talk about this environmentally themed book and connect with neighbors who care about nature and science. Read the book ahead of time if you’d like to join the conversation.