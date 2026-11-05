👔 Wellesley Management Roles With Multiple $60K–$170K+ Openings

Wellesley has some strong leadership roles open right now, from senior living to healthcare and education. If you’ve got management experience, this is a good moment to look around.

Employer: Learning Care Group

Learning Care Group Location: Wellesley, MA (multi-site role across NJ/CT/MA)

Salary: $120,000–$130,000 + bonus eligibility

Type: Full-time

Lead about 10 early childhood education centers, owning P&L, operations, and education quality. This role stands out for its 50% childcare discount, flexible schedules (no nights/weekends), tuition reimbursement, and company car-related perks (laptop, iPhone, iPad, mileage reimbursement).

Employer: EPOCH Senior Living – Waterstone at Wellesley

Location: Wellesley, MA

Salary: $60,000–$70,000 per year

Type: Full-time

Run the programming and activities department in a luxury senior living community, creating a fun, social calendar for residents and leading a small team. Highlights include benefits starting the 1st of the month after hire, PTO, 401(k) with match, tuition reimbursement, free parking, and a $1,500 referral bonus.

Employer: Sun Life (DentaQuest)

Location: Wellesley, MA – hybrid (2+ days/week in office)

Salary: $114,600–$171,900 + annual incentive eligibility

Type: Full-time

Oversee complaints, grievances, and appeals operations for a major dental/vision benefits provider, including strategy, audits, training, and performance management. This role is ideal if you have 7+ years in healthcare leadership, know CMS/NCQA/Medicaid rules, and want strong benefits, paid leave, retirement programs, and a data-driven leadership challenge.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.