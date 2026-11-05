📅 Veterans Day ceremony at Wellesley Town Hall Nov. 11

📅 Veterans Day ceremony in Wellesley

Join neighbors on Wednesday, November 11, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. for a Veterans Day Ceremony honoring all who have served.

The event takes place at the War Memorial at Wellesley Town Hall on Washington Street. If it rains, the ceremony will move inside to the Great Hall at Wellesley Town Hall, 525 Washington Street, Wellesley, MA 02482.

The ceremony will:

Recognize retired military personnel

Include the Wellesley Police and Fire Department honor guards

Feature members of American Legion Post 72

Offer a keynote address by U.S. Navy Veteran Dan O’Neill, Veterans Services Officer for the West Suburban Veterans District (serving Wellesley, Wayland, Weston, Westwood, and Needham)

All community members are invited to come out, support our Veterans, and recognize everyone in our community who is serving our country.