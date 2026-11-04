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🏥 Wellesley, MA Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings $40+/hr
Wellesley’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with big hospital systems and small private practices both hiring. Here are a few solid roles if you want to stay local and work hands-on with patients.
Registered Nurse – Outpatient Surgery Center
- Employer: Mass General Brigham (Newton–Wellesley Hospital)
- Location: 25–27 Washington Street, Wellesley, MA
- Type: Full-time, onsite, 4×10 hour shifts, rotating
- Pay: $41.38 – $100.00/hour
OR RN role in an outpatient surgery center, caring for surgical patients using the full nursing process and working with a multidisciplinary team. Requires a current MA RN license, 2+ years OR experience, ACLS/BLS, and offers strong pay, benefits, and growth within the Mass General Brigham system.
Physical Therapist – Lymphedema & Oncology
- Employer: Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital (Mass General Brigham)
- Location: 65 Walnut Street, Wellesley, MA
- Type: Full-time, onsite, day shift
- Pay: $90,084.80 – $119,787.20/year
Join an expanding outpatient center focused on cancer rehab and lymphedema treatment. You’ll set therapy goals, run individualized sessions, supervise PTAs, and support patients through their cancer journey; 2–3 years hospital/rehab/ambulatory experience and a MA PT license are required.
Medical Assistant – Concierge Primary Care
- Employer: Cornerstone Healthcare / Aurevia Health
- Location: Wellesley Hills, MA (in person)
- Type: Full-time (up to 40 hours/week)
- Pay: $24.00 – $28.00/hour
Work side-by-side with the founding physician in a low-volume, concierge primary care practice. This role mixes traditional MA duties (rooming, vitals, phlebotomy, POCT) with visit prep, follow-up, referrals, and care coordination so patients feel truly supported.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings nearby, and it’s a great way to get your resume in the door.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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