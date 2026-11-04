🏥 Wellesley, MA Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings $40+/hr

Wellesley’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with big hospital systems and small private practices both hiring. Here are a few solid roles if you want to stay local and work hands-on with patients.

Employer: Mass General Brigham (Newton–Wellesley Hospital)

Mass General Brigham (Newton–Wellesley Hospital) Location: 25–27 Washington Street, Wellesley, MA

Type: Full-time, onsite, 4×10 hour shifts, rotating

Pay: $41.38 – $100.00/hour

OR RN role in an outpatient surgery center, caring for surgical patients using the full nursing process and working with a multidisciplinary team. Requires a current MA RN license, 2+ years OR experience, ACLS/BLS, and offers strong pay, benefits, and growth within the Mass General Brigham system.

Employer: Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital (Mass General Brigham)

(Mass General Brigham) Location: 65 Walnut Street, Wellesley, MA

Type: Full-time, onsite, day shift

Pay: $90,084.80 – $119,787.20/year

Join an expanding outpatient center focused on cancer rehab and lymphedema treatment. You’ll set therapy goals, run individualized sessions, supervise PTAs, and support patients through their cancer journey; 2–3 years hospital/rehab/ambulatory experience and a MA PT license are required.

Employer: Cornerstone Healthcare / Aurevia Health

Location: Wellesley Hills, MA (in person)

Type: Full-time (up to 40 hours/week)

Pay: $24.00 – $28.00/hour

Work side-by-side with the founding physician in a low-volume, concierge primary care practice. This role mixes traditional MA duties (rooming, vitals, phlebotomy, POCT) with visit prep, follow-up, referrals, and care coordination so patients feel truly supported.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings nearby, and it’s a great way to get your resume in the door.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.