    I Wear Slippers 9 Months Out of the Year—And These Are the Ones A Podiatrist and I Love Best

    By Eva Rohan,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DwaHa_0w8qGudK00

    Many of the changes I've experienced as an elder Millennial were expected: I can no longer sleep past 6:30 a.m., I get inordinately excited about purchasing new bath towels, and I recently experienced the universal milestone of sleeping on my neck "wrong." But one thing I was not expecting? I'm now constitutionally incapable of walking around in the house in bare feet—so much so that I'm in cushy Birkenstocks 24/7 in the summer, and slippers with arch support the rest of the year.

    But when the soles of my old standbys disintegrated a few weeks ago (true story), I was suddenly in the market for a new pair. After talking to a podiatrist, digging around the internet, and testing out my new house shoes, I have an announcement: Revitalign Orthotic Memory Foam Slippers are like a memory-foam mattress for your feet, they will rock your world (and your arches), and you can get them for 18 percent off through October 24.

    Revitalign Orthotic Memory Foam Slippers — $50.00

    Originally $61; now $50

    Pros:

    • Cushioned, removable insole with memory-foam arch support and deep heel cup to cradle the foot
    • Durable, textured outsole for traction both indoors and outdoors
    • Cozy fleece lining
    • Antimicrobial footbed to minimize odor
    • Podiatrist-approved!

    Cons:

    • Some pairs of shimmery thread which may not be your style—but plenty of colors to choose from

    Take it from a podiatrist. "With the Revitalign insole, these slippers offer excellent arch support and the deep heel cup cradles the heel creating stability and support with each step," says Elizabeth Bass Daughtry, DPM, executive board president of the North Carolina Foot and Ankle Society. "The rubber outsole is sturdy and supportive with good traction to avoid excessive slippage and durable enough to step outside or run a quick errand."

    This checks all my boxes, as I'm constantly moving between floors of my (old, sometimes slippery) New York City apartment and dashing out front to take out the trash. But beyond just being practical, I have to admit that I've never had slippers with arch support—true arch support—until these. The sculpted interior basically holds my foot in a comfortable hug, and my feet feel supported through every step up and down the stairs or chasing after my kids.

    Speaking of kids, I never felt the need to wear shoes indoors until after pregnancy—but whether you've had pregnancy feet changes, are just getting older, or are a human with feet who likes to be comfortable, proper footwear is an all-ages sport, says Dr. Daughtry. That's because it can help protect against plantar fasciitis, tendonitis, arthritis, and even stress fractures. "Even around the house, your feet need support and cushioning to help with shock absorption," she says. "I actually recommend 'house slippers' or some type of slipper with arch support to wear around the house to avoid excessive stress on the foot and arch."

    Dr. Daughtry particularly likes the Revitalign slippers because they have a removable insole (which means better protection and support than a basic slipper) and more accurate sizing than typical pairs, with numbered and wide sizes versus the standard small, medium, large. As for me, I was so excited about my new slippers with arch support that I described it to my coworkers as an experience. And considering that I injured my foot twice this past summer (by dropping my own giant water bottle on it, then stubbing my toe—both of which caused bruising that was, frankly, just too dramatic), I'm now considering a non-fur-lined Revitalign pair for the warmer months, too.

    "Cushioning and arch support are key components to any shoe, but especially any shoe that you plan to wear excessively," concludes Dr. Daughtry. I concur—get thee some slippers with arch support and join my proud house-shoes club, stat.

    Our editors independently select these products. Making a purchase through our links may earn Well+Good a commission.

