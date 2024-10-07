Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Well+Good

    The Key to a Beautiful Holiday Table? Textiles That Last—Here Are Our 6 Picks for the Season

    By Maeve McCormick,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S0rsd_0vxc9uj500

    Hosting season is right around the corner—can you smell the rosemary-butter-cranberry scents in your very-near future? But while the food spread is of the utmost importance (duh), a beautifully set table is what truly ties a holiday meal together.

    From stunning tablecloths that set the tone to festive napkins that add warmth and style, every inch of a holiday tablescape plays a part. And every inch needs to stand up to passing plates, frequent cheers, and the happy chaos of multigenerational guests at the table. Choosing durable and easy-to-clean cotton textiles that will stand the test of time not only elevates your holiday gatherings, it creates traditions you can carry on through the years.

    To help bring your holiday spread to life and make all your hosting moments memorable, we’ve rounded up six of our favorite long-lasting cotton textiles. Here's to making your table a timeless signature that’ll have your guests swooning before their first bite.

    Shop Holiday Table Decor

    Heather Taylor Home Gingham Oak Tablecloth — $286.00

    The base of every tablescape is the tablecloth, and you can make rustic elegance the foundation of your holiday meal with this hand-woven one. Classic gingham and high-quality cotton add warmth and charm to any festive gathering, season after season.

    Hearth & Hand Fall Plaid Cloth Napkins — $12.00

    Cloth napkins can elevate any dining experience—and nothing signals holiday spirit quite like plaid. Pair this adorable burgundy set with cheery tableware for a casual get-together or set them with napkin rings for a more formal occasion.

    Pottery Barn Holly Berry Embroidered Cotton/Linen Table Runner — $129.00

    Take your cues from nature. Roll out this very on-season table runner and top it with a pine-and-holly centerpiece, pomegranates, and pillar candles for a cohesive look that exudes cheer and instantly transforms your dining space.

    Anthropologie Madeline Placemat — $14.00

    Incorporating cooler tones from the reds and oranges that typically dominate the season—plus a modern, swirly silhouette—can add a contrast that takes your table from expected to magical. These placemats bring just the right touch of whimsy.

    GreenRow Ruffle Square Seat Cushion — $85.00

    Feeling stuck in uncomfortable seating for hours and hours is not the vibe. To keep guests connected and comfy all the way through desert, opt for festive chair cushions that are an instant, luxurious plus-up.

    Mudpie Plaid Pumpkin Placecard Holder — $7.00

    As host, you get some decision-making power. Instead of worrying about who will sit where (OMG, the stress), these charming place-card holders that double as napkin toppers solve the problem for you. Assign your seating, then sit back and enjoy every bite.

    Our editors independently select these products. Making a purchase through our links may earn Well+Good a commission.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Happy Corduroy Season to All Who Celebrate—Here Are the Cozy Pieces to Mix and Match all Fall and Winter
    Well+Good6 days ago
    13 Winter Nail Trends That’ll Be Huge This Year, From Frosty Tips to 3D Art
    Well+Good3 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    This Olympian-Loved Swim Brand Just Launched Activewear You’ll Need for Fall Work, Play, and Exercise—and We Want Every Single Piece
    Well+Good12 days ago
    This Dyson Fan-Plus-Heater Combo Is Perfect No Matter What the Weather Decides to Do Today—And It’s $150 Off
    Well+Good11 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today5 hours ago
    Mouth Taping Is All Over TikTok, but Sleep Experts Warn It’s Not for Everyone
    Well+Good6 days ago
    How to Use Micro-Meditations to Find a Moment of Calm, Wherever You Are
    Well+Good8 days ago
    We’re All Exhausted—How Is It Changing Us?
    Well+Good8 days ago
    Hurricane Milton bears down on Florida, but risks ease in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today23 minutes ago
    Major Bust Uncovers 10,000 Pounds of Illegally Harvested Berries in Florida
    Uncovering Florida19 days ago
    We Know Sleep Is Vital to New Moms' Mental Health, So Why Don't We Do More About It?
    Well+Good8 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile9 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson5 days ago
    I Fly More Than 30 Times a Year for Destination Triathlons. Here’s How to Be Race-Ready as Soon as You Get Off a Plane
    Well+Good13 days ago
    North Carolina City Named One Of The 30 'Saddest' Cities In America
    Town Talks8 days ago
    Struggling Retailer Files for Bankruptcy, Finds Buyer for $760 Million Purchase
    Akeena28 days ago
    More Than 80% of Pregnant People Are Iron-Deficient by Third Trimester, New Study Finds
    Well+Good13 days ago
    Inspectors Close Florida Buffet – What They Found Will Gross You Out
    Akeena17 days ago
    Rates of This Tickborne Disease Are on the Rise—Here Are the Symptoms to Look For
    Well+Good1 day ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    'What's Happening!!' Star Danielle Spencer: In the '70s the Now-Pet Vet Was in a Tragic Car Accident
    Herbie J Pilato20 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz15 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz2 days ago
    How to Move Your Body During Your Luteal Phase in a Way That Feels Good to You
    Well+Good8 days ago
    Got $15,000 to Spend on an Ice Bath? Here’s What Kohler’s New Luxury Cold Plunge Tub Delivers
    Well+Good5 days ago
    Sweet! The Northwest Chocolate Festival Is This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen8 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama21 days ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker6 days ago
    A ‘favorable’ forecast after Elk Fire grows to 73,000 acres
    WyoFile1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy