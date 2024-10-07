The Key to a Beautiful Holiday Table? Textiles That Last—Here Are Our 6 Picks for the Season

Hosting season is right around the corner—can you smell the rosemary-butter-cranberry scents in your very-near future? But while the food spread is of the utmost importance (duh), a beautifully set table is what truly ties a holiday meal together.

From stunning tablecloths that set the tone to festive napkins that add warmth and style, every inch of a holiday tablescape plays a part. And every inch needs to stand up to passing plates, frequent cheers, and the happy chaos of multigenerational guests at the table. Choosing durable and easy-to-clean cotton textiles that will stand the test of time not only elevates your holiday gatherings, it creates traditions you can carry on through the years.

To help bring your holiday spread to life and make all your hosting moments memorable, we’ve rounded up six of our favorite long-lasting cotton textiles. Here's to making your table a timeless signature that’ll have your guests swooning before their first bite.

Heather Taylor Home Gingham Oak Tablecloth — $286.00

The base of every tablescape is the tablecloth, and you can make rustic elegance the foundation of your holiday meal with this hand-woven one. Classic gingham and high-quality cotton add warmth and charm to any festive gathering, season after season.

Hearth & Hand Fall Plaid Cloth Napkins — $12.00

Cloth napkins can elevate any dining experience—and nothing signals holiday spirit quite like plaid. Pair this adorable burgundy set with cheery tableware for a casual get-together or set them with napkin rings for a more formal occasion.

Pottery Barn Holly Berry Embroidered Cotton/Linen Table Runner — $129.00

Take your cues from nature. Roll out this very on-season table runner and top it with a pine-and-holly centerpiece, pomegranates, and pillar candles for a cohesive look that exudes cheer and instantly transforms your dining space.

Anthropologie Madeline Placemat — $14.00

Incorporating cooler tones from the reds and oranges that typically dominate the season—plus a modern, swirly silhouette—can add a contrast that takes your table from expected to magical. These placemats bring just the right touch of whimsy.

GreenRow Ruffle Square Seat Cushion — $85.00

Feeling stuck in uncomfortable seating for hours and hours is not the vibe. To keep guests connected and comfy all the way through desert, opt for festive chair cushions that are an instant, luxurious plus-up.

Mudpie Plaid Pumpkin Placecard Holder — $7.00

As host, you get some decision-making power. Instead of worrying about who will sit where (OMG, the stress), these charming place-card holders that double as napkin toppers solve the problem for you. Assign your seating, then sit back and enjoy every bite.

