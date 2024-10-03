I Ran in Alo’s New All-Terrain Sneaker on the Road, Trail, and Even on a Half Marathon—Here’s How It Stacks Up

I’ve run 108 times this year for a total of 541.1 miles and, like most of my fellow runners, I have certain sneaker brands I'm loyal to. Hoka, Brooks, New Balance—these are all my go-to running companions for training and recovery day. But Alo? Its luxe athleisure sets and leggings are my favorite to lounge in, but never has the brand made its way into my race-day wardrobe.

So when I heard the brand was launching its first line of all-terrain running shoes—aptly dubbed the Alo Runner ($185)—I knew I had to see if they’d live up to the hype. Unlike its predecessor, the Alo Recovery Mode Sneaker ($185), the Alo Runner is specifically designed for, you guessed it, runners. At first, I was skeptical that the cult-favorite activewear brand would be able to deliver anything other than a pretty street-style shoe, let alone something that could successfully be used on all terrains. To that end, I tested the Alo Runners on the trail, treadmill, and road. As a long-time Alo fan, I’m thrilled that the new sneaker earned its way into my running shoe rotation.

Alo Runner — $185.00

Sizes: 3.5M/5W-15.5M-17W | Colors: 2 | Heel-to-toe-drop: 11 mm

Pros:

Highly stylish and comfortable

Versatile

Performs well on the trail, road, and treadmill

Lightweight

Breathable in different climates

Available in a wide range of sizes

Impressive traction

Machine-washable

Cons:

Lacks some bounce

Runs big—order a half-size down

Not as supportive as other distance running sneakers—better suited for shorter distances

First Impressions

I was at the Alo headquarters in Beverly Hills for the launch of this shoe when I first saw and tried it on. Immediately, the Alo representative advised that I size up since the sneakers “run small.” (She was right. I’m usually a size 6 but a size 6.5 fit better.) When she brought them out, I was impressed at how chic they were. Most running shoes these days have chunky, sporty soles and come in funky colors. But the Alo Runner was lightweight and super sleek. True to Alo's aesthetic, it comes in two minimalist colors: white and black. I opted for the white-on-white, which looks just as good putting in strides as it does as a casual complement to your athleisure set.

Photo: Author, before the Runningman half marathon

How the Alo Runner performs

I tested the Alo Runner on three different types of terrain, as well as during different types of runs, to see what I was really working with.

Road

I do most of my running on the road, including my Alo Runners workouts. But my first on-road activity with the Alo Runners was a Hot Girl Walk and I loved how breathable they were. It was 90°F in Los Angeles that day, but my feet remained cool during our mile-and-a-half strut.

When I did get around to road running, I hit long jogs, recovery runs, and speed workouts in the Alo Runners. They kept up every time. Since the shoes are on the lighter side, I found them particularly good for interval training when I would alternate between different speeds and intensities. Any time I had to climb uphill, I felt ample support in my heel; the significant heel-to-toe drop was also great for propelling me forward.

Trail

I completed a trail half marathon in these shoes. Some context: It took place in Georgia and I had to cover 13 one-mile trail loops to reach my goal distance. One foot in front of the other, I ran on brown-green grass, red dirt, and some sprinkled-in gray rocks. I’d already hit many strides in the Runners, and I knew they would stand the half-marathon test. On the trail and in the Georgia humidity, the breathability and traction of these shoes really shined. There was even a point where there was light rain for about 20 minutes and, while this definitely muddied my bright white shoes, I still felt secure enough in each step and didn’t slip once.

Speaking of mud, the Alo Runners are machine washable. Mine were really dirty post-run, so they didn’t come out of the wash sparkling, but they were definitely cleaner than they were pre-wash. If you know you’re going to use your Runners for the trail, I suggest opting for black to hide dirt and keep 'em looking clean.

Photo: The Author's Alo Runners after two washes

I’m more of a road runner than a trail or treadmill girlie. However, I wanted to truly test the “all-terrain” marketing, so I laced up my Alo Runners and hopped on the treadmill. It was one of the fastest miles I’d run in a few weeks. I was mad at something that day, so I don’t attribute my speed to the Alo Runner, but I’d be remiss not to say that the shoe kept up. Plus, they felt comfortable on my feet, (which means a lot considering I had already run six miles in them that day).

Final thoughts

All in all, though, I have a lot of good things to say about the Alo Runner. It’s easy to style and looks great without sacrificing performance. It also holds up on the trail, treadmill, or road, so it lives up to its all-terrain claims.

That said, I think these shoes are a good option for those who run shorter distances as opposed to long races. Please don’t take that to mean the sneaker didn’t perform well during my half-marathon—it did. But I have to admit that I get a lot more support from my Hoka and New Balance sneakers. My knees were a little beat up after exclusively running in these sneakers for a total of about 50 miles. But for short runs, speed workouts, and leisurely jogs, they're fabulous.

For being the brand’s first entry in the performance sneakers door, this runner thinks the Alo Runner ran laps with other greats. (Say that three times fast…)

