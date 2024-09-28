Winter Is Coming, and These Ugg Look-Alikes Are My All-Time Favorite Slipper for Comfort and Support

As soon as the cold weather rolls in, I start my hunt for the perfect winter slipper—something cozy enough for lounging around the house but also sturdy enough to wear outside whenever I feel like it. Last year, I got a pair of Bearpaw Martis slippers ($70) and they’ve been my go-to ever since. With a soft wool lining and cute platform height, they give Uggs a run for their money, but at a fraction of the price. Read on for my full review of these snuggly and supportive Bearpaw Ugg look-alikes after months of daily wear.

Sizes: 5-13 | Colors: 10+ | Materials: suede upper, wool-blend lining

Pros:

More affordable than Ugg slippers

Comfortable wool liner which is very warm

Supportive and comfortable for walking

Cons:

Inner liner packs down a bit

Sole is relatively heavy

First impressions

When I first unboxed the Bearpaw Martis, I was struck by how similar they look and feel to the popular Ugg Tasman slippers, which normally run anywhere from $110 to $140. The wool blend lining felt luxurious and the overall design had that cozy-yet-sturdy vibe you want in an indoor-outdoor slipper. They felt a bit heavier than expected in my hands, but the thick rubber outsole seemed like it would hold up for plenty of wear.

What I love

I’ve been wearing my pair throughout all of 2024 so far (except for the summer, obviously) and they’re still going strong. I found myself reaching for them again and again because they look good with everything including flare leggings, trousers, and straight leg jeans.

They're *so* comfortable and sport a wool blend lining that is soft and super warm. (As someone who tends to overheat, these are even a bit too warm for me, although they feel great in the long, dark days of winter.) The wool packs down to the shape of your foot over time, so it offers nice, gentle arch support. Also, the insole is removable, but unless you have specific foot needs or injuries, I don’t see any reason to swap it out because it is so plush.

Whenever I slip them on, these slippers keep my feet feeling supported and snug—I’ve found myself wearing them around the house when my feet are feeling tired. I’ve even walked a couple of miles in them without any discomfort, though they’re definitely better suited for light walks and day-to-day tasks.

One of my favorite features is the rain and stain repellent upper—which the brand dubs its BearCoat—that seriously does keep these things looking fresh. I can wear mine while commuting all around New York City and the exterior stays clean and free of scuffs so I don’t have to worry about dirty shoes. However, keep in mind they’re not actually waterproof.

Final thoughts

I’m not sure if Bearpaw slippers are intentional look-alikes, but they certainly fit the bill. I’ve even had people confuse them with Uggs more than once. At the price point, they’re incredibly durable because of the thick rubber platform, and they’ve stayed in great condition with minimal effort—which is good news for me because I will do anything to avoid cleaning mine. While they might not hold up in heavy snow (no suede shoes really do), they’re perfect for anyone looking for warmth and style this fall and winter without breaking the bank.

