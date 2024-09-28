Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Well+Good

    Winter Is Coming, and These Ugg Look-Alikes Are My All-Time Favorite Slipper for Comfort and Support

    By Hannah Singleton,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gZwvs_0vn6rZjC00

    As soon as the cold weather rolls in, I start my hunt for the perfect winter slipper—something cozy enough for lounging around the house but also sturdy enough to wear outside whenever I feel like it. Last year, I got a pair of Bearpaw Martis slippers ($70) and they’ve been my go-to ever since. With a soft wool lining and cute platform height, they give Uggs a run for their money, but at a fraction of the price. Read on for my full review of these snuggly and supportive Bearpaw Ugg look-alikes after months of daily wear.

    Sizes: 5-13 | Colors: 10+ | Materials: suede upper, wool-blend lining

    Pros:

    • More affordable than Ugg slippers
    • Comfortable wool liner which is very warm
    • Supportive and comfortable for walking

    Cons:

    • Inner liner packs down a bit
    • Sole is relatively heavy

    In This Article

    • 01
    • 02
    • 03

    First impressions

    When I first unboxed the Bearpaw Martis, I was struck by how similar they look and feel to the popular Ugg Tasman slippers, which normally run anywhere from $110 to $140. The wool blend lining felt luxurious and the overall design had that cozy-yet-sturdy vibe you want in an indoor-outdoor slipper. They felt a bit heavier than expected in my hands, but the thick rubber outsole seemed like it would hold up for plenty of wear.

    What I love

    I’ve been wearing my pair throughout all of 2024 so far (except for the summer, obviously) and they’re still going strong. I found myself reaching for them again and again because they look good with everything including flare leggings, trousers, and straight leg jeans.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ed8u5_0vn6rZjC00
    Photo: Author

    They're *so* comfortable and sport a wool blend lining that is soft and super warm. (As someone who tends to overheat, these are even a bit too warm for me, although they feel great in the long, dark days of winter.) The wool packs down to the shape of your foot over time, so it offers nice, gentle arch support. Also, the insole is removable, but unless you have specific foot needs or injuries, I don’t see any reason to swap it out because it is so plush.

    Whenever I slip them on, these slippers keep my feet feeling supported and snug—I’ve found myself wearing them around the house when my feet are feeling tired. I’ve even walked a couple of miles in them without any discomfort, though they’re definitely better suited for light walks and day-to-day tasks.

    One of my favorite features is the rain and stain repellent upper—which the brand dubs its BearCoat—that seriously does keep these things looking fresh. I can wear mine while commuting all around New York City and the exterior stays clean and free of scuffs so I don’t have to worry about dirty shoes. However, keep in mind they’re not actually waterproof.

    Final thoughts

    I’m not sure if Bearpaw slippers are intentional look-alikes, but they certainly fit the bill. I’ve even had people confuse them with Uggs more than once. At the price point, they’re incredibly durable because of the thick rubber platform, and they’ve stayed in great condition with minimal effort—which is good news for me because I will do anything to avoid cleaning mine. While they might not hold up in heavy snow (no suede shoes really do), they’re perfect for anyone looking for warmth and style this fall and winter without breaking the bank.

    Tags: Active Clothing, Footwear, Well+Good SHOP

    Our editors independently select these products. Making a purchase through our links may earn Well+Good a commission.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    This Olympian-Loved Swim Brand Just Launched Activewear You’ll Need for Fall Work, Play, and Exercise—and We Want Every Single Piece
    Well+Good3 days ago
    These $50 Hoka Look-Alikes Give You Max Cushioning and Floaty Support for a Fraction of the Price
    Well+Good9 days ago
    The 22 Best Red Lipsticks to Shop, Plus Pro Tips on How to Wear Them
    Well+Good2 days ago
    8 Nail Looks From London Fashion Week to Inspire Your Next Fall Manicure
    Well+Good11 days ago
    6 Reasons Why You Get Sick So Often and How to Better Support Your Immune System
    Well+Good15 days ago
    Ever Struggled to Stick With Plant-Based Eating? The Reason Why Might Lie in Your Genes
    Well+Good14 days ago
    The Best Chai Teas to Sip All Season Long, According to a Chef and RD
    Well+Good19 days ago
    Hurry! Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Chenille Cardigan Is on Sale, and It’s Bound to Go Fast
    Well+Good11 days ago
    4 Reasons Why Your Allergies Are So Bad Right Now, and How to Get Relief ASAP
    Well+Good14 days ago
    Lactaid Milk Recalled in 27 States Over Possible Unlisted Allergen
    Well+Good6 days ago
    Could Your IBS Really Be a Case of Sucrase Deficiency? A Gastro and RD Explain the Condition
    Well+Good8 days ago
    15 Bow Nail Art Looks to Copy for Coquette-Inspired Nails This Fall
    Well+Good4 days ago
    It’s Gross, I Know, But I Never Mopped My Floors Until I Found This Genius Steam Mop—And It’s More Than 20 Percent Off
    Well+Good12 days ago
    4 Simple Ways to Get More Vitamin D as the Days Get Shorter and Darker
    Well+Good9 days ago
    FDA Approves Nasal Spray Flu Vaccine You Can Give Yourself (or Your Kids) at Home
    Well+Good9 days ago
    A New Study Says Ultra-Processed Foods Up Your Risk for Type 2 Diabetes. Here’s Why an RD Says You Can Still Enjoy Them
    Well+Good13 days ago
    Pregnant woman says McDonald’s worker refused to sell her tartar sauce
    NewsNinja10 days ago
    Here Are the 6 Habits a Holistic MD Swears by to Support Your Healthy-Aging Journey
    Well+Good7 days ago
    How to Turn a Tub of Cottage Cheese Into a Week’s Worth of High-Protein Breakfasts
    Well+Good16 days ago
    Celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival With This High-Protein Snow Skin Mooncake Recipe From a Culinary RD
    Well+Good14 days ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Horoscope of the Day, Monday, September 30th
    Devra Lee21 minutes ago
    Nationwide Recall Issued for Herbal Supplement
    Uncovering Florida8 days ago
    Here’s How to Transition Your Haircare Routine This Fall for Happier, Healthier Hair
    Well+Goodlast hour
    Former Staff Reveal Meghan Markle’s Extreme Anger Behind Closed Doors
    André Emilio4 days ago
    People Are Calling Berberine ‘Nature’s Ozempic,’ but Is It Really as Effective for Weight Loss?
    Well+Good10 days ago
    Found: A Nonstick Pan That’s So Easy to Clean, It Got Me to Break Up (Temporarily!) With My Caraway Set
    Well+Good12 days ago
    Abduction vs. Adduction: Two Sides of the Same (Critical) Fitness Coin
    Well+Good15 days ago
    In Memory of TV Star Meshach Taylor ('Designing Women'): 10 Years After His Tragic Death From Cancer
    Herbie J Pilato28 days ago
    Coat Check: The Luxury Coats and Jackets Well Worth Their Luxury Price Tags, According to W+G Staffers
    Well+Good18 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy