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Weld County
🚧 Westbound CO 52 closed daily near US 85, Nov 17–18
12 days ago
🚧 Westbound CO 52 daytime closure near US 85, Nov 17–18
Westbound Colorado Highway 52 in Weld County will be fully closed just west of US 85 for bridge paving over the South Platte River on:
- Tuesday, Nov. 17 and Wednesday, Nov. 18
- From 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day
The closure runs about 1,000 feet, from just west of the southbound US 85 ramps to the Pearson Park driveway.
Key details:
- Eastbound CO 52 stays open.
- The southbound US 85 off-ramp at CO 52 stays open, but traffic must turn left onto eastbound CO 52 or continue onto southbound US 85.
- Westbound CO 52 traffic will detour via US 85 south to CO 7 or US 85 north to CO 66.
- Expect nighttime delays (Sun–Thu, 7 p.m.–6 a.m.) between Colorado Boulevard and US 85 for ongoing resurfacing with flaggers.
For updates, contact the project hotline at 720-743-0775 or email co52improve@gmail.com.
More Info: Westbound CO 52 to close daily west of US 85, Nov....
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