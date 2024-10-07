A new area code may be coming to NYC in 2026

In the beginning, there was only 212 across all the land that is known as New York City. It was one of the first area codes in the country assigned in 1947 and was considered the easiest to dial on rotary phones.

The ancient relic known as a rotary phone Photo by Via Wikipedia

Then, in 1984 with the rise of fax machines coupled with population growth, Brooklyn, Queens, and Staten Island were split from the good ol' 212 and thus gave rise to the 718 for these three boroughs while The Bronx and Manhattan remained the historic and coveted 212.

But that didn't last too long because by the early 90s, it was determined that once again, the 212 area code would run out of numbers so in order to prevent that, The Bronx was pushed out and lumped into 718 along with a new 917 area code that covered the entire city in 1992.

Now, 32 years and four additional area codes later, New York City is once again facing another number shortage and in order to prevent that from happening, a new area code has been proposed for the outer boroughs of The Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens, and Staten Island (along with Marble Hill section of Manhattan).

While the new number hasn't yet been decided upon nor has the plan been approved as of yet since there has only been one public hearing that took place last week on October 1st, if and when it is approved, the new area code would be added and begin use some time in 2026.

Until then, we're good with the current SEVEN area codes that we have in New York City, the 212, 718, 917, 347, 332, 646, and 929.



