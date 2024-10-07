Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Welcome2TheBronx

    A new area code may be coming to NYC in 2026

    1 days ago

    In the beginning, there was only 212 across all the land that is known as New York City. It was one of the first area codes in the country assigned in 1947 and was considered the easiest to dial on rotary phones.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09dMjE_0vxoHMY600
    The ancient relic known as a rotary phonePhoto byVia Wikipedia

    Then, in 1984 with the rise of fax machines coupled with population growth, Brooklyn, Queens, and Staten Island were split from the good ol' 212 and thus gave rise to the 718 for these three boroughs while The Bronx and Manhattan remained the historic and coveted 212.

    But that didn't last too long because by the early 90s, it was determined that once again, the 212 area code would run out of numbers so in order to prevent that, The Bronx was pushed out and lumped into 718 along with a new 917 area code that covered the entire city in 1992.

    Now, 32 years and four additional area codes later, New York City is once again facing another number shortage and in order to prevent that from happening, a new area code has been proposed for the outer boroughs of The Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens, and Staten Island (along with Marble Hill section of Manhattan).

    While the new number hasn't yet been decided upon nor has the plan been approved as of yet since there has only been one public hearing that took place last week on October 1st, if and when it is approved, the new area code would be added and begin use some time in 2026.

    Until then, we're good with the current SEVEN area codes that we have in New York City, the 212, 718, 917, 347, 332, 646, and 929.


    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel23 hours ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    Did Beyoncé file for divorce from Jay-Z over his alleged ties to Diddy?
    Town Talks10 days ago
    Hurricane Milton: Updates
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today3 hours ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News22 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson5 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz14 days ago
    Police seek man on attempted homicide charge in Columbia County
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    North Carolina City Named One Of The 30 'Saddest' Cities In America
    Town Talks8 days ago
    Horoscope of the Day, Tuesday, October 8th
    Devra Lee1 day ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena3 days ago
    Former Gov. David Paterson says attackers can ‘rot in hell’ as he reveals late-night scrap with gang
    New York Post2 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile8 days ago
    Social Security Updates SSI Rules to Boost Benefits and Expand Eligibility
    Morristown Minute1 day ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile5 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza15 days ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio13 days ago
    New Study: Cannabis Leads To Improved Physical, Social, Emotional And Pain-Related Quality of Life
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily19 days ago
    Meet The "Itty Bitty" Frenchie Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria19 days ago
    Corporate landlord with 12,000 homes in CA agrees to $48 million settlement for deceiving renters
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Colombian Citizen Guilty of Importing Cocaine to US
    Morristown Minute6 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza17 days ago
    Cruise Passengers Share "Scariest Night of Our Trip" on TikTok
    J. Souza5 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy