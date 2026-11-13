Manufacturing is busy in Welcome, NC right now, especially in window and door production. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these full-time roles are worth a look.

Employer: Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands Location: Welcome, NC (site: 239 Welcome Center Blvd, Lexington, NC 27295)

(site: 239 Welcome Center Blvd, Lexington, NC 27295) Pay: $16.00/hr + $1.00/hr shift differential

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

This role focuses on fabricating and producing window parts on an assembly line. Expect fast-paced, physical work with lifting, standing on concrete up to 10 hours, and using hand and power tools. Full-time team members get medical, dental, and vision starting day 1, plus PTO, holidays, 401(k), tuition help, and more.

Employer: Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands Location: Welcome, NC (site: 195 Welcome Center Blvd, Lexington, NC 27295)

(site: 195 Welcome Center Blvd, Lexington, NC 27295) Pay: $17.00/hr + $1.00/hr shift differential

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift

You’ll assemble windows and doors, operate hand tools, lift, pick, and pack products while keeping up with production rates. This job is for someone who can stand 8–10 hours, lift 50 lbs, work in hot/cold areas, and follow detailed instructions. Benefits start day 1, with PTO, paid holidays, 401(k), and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands Location: Welcome, NC (site: 300 Welcome Center Blvd, Lexington, NC 27295)

(site: 300 Welcome Center Blvd, Lexington, NC 27295) Pay: $17.00/hr

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Similar to the 3rd shift role, but on daytime hours. You’ll assemble window and door products, use power tools, read a tape measure and basic fractions/decimals, and help spot quality issues. Must be able to lift 50 lbs, stand long periods, and work overtime/weekends as needed. Full benefits start on day 1.

If one of these fits your schedule and strength level, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.