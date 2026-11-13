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Fayette County
Want to shop local this year? Here are some holiday markets in Central Kentucky to check out
By Lily Burris,8 days ago
As the gift-giving season approaches, venues and community groups have a slew of craft and holiday markets on offering in Fayette County and beyond.
We’re rounding up a list, which will be updated. If you have a craft or holiday market on the books, email lily.burris@eku.edu.
Here’s a list of 2026 holiday markets in the region:
Recurring markets:
- Midway European Christmas Market: every Friday night between Nov. 13 and Dec. 18 from 6 to 9 p.m. in downtown Midway.
- Christmas at Mustard Seed Hill: select nights between Nov. 27 and Dec. 23 from 5 to 9 p.m. in Millersburg in Bourbon County. This is a ticketed event.
November Markets:
- Lexington Christmas + Gift Show: Nov. 13 to 15 at Central Bank Center in Lexington. This is a ticketed event.
- St. Luke’s Christmas Market: Nov. 13 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Nov. 14 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at St. Luke Catholic Church in Nicholasville.
- Christmas Market at Shaker Village: Nov. 14 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill in Harrodsburg. This is a ticketed event.
- Versailles Christmas Open House: Nov. 14 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in downtown Versailles.
- Pre-Holiday Vendor Market: Nov. 14 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Hamburg Pavilion in Lexington.
- Providence Holiday Market: Nov. 14 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Providence Christian Church in Nicholasville.
- Lexington Hanukkah Market: Nov. 15 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Greyline Station in Lexington.
- MixMas Holiday Market: Nov. 20 from 5 to 9 p.m. and Nov. 21 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Manchester Music Hall in Lexington.
- Churchill’s Holiday Market: Nov. 21 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Churchill’s Artisan Market in Berea.
- Winter Market at Josephine Sculpture Park: Nov. 21 from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Josephine Sculpture Park in Frankfort.
- The Kentucky Castle Holiday Market: Nov. 21 to 22 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Kentucky Castle in Versailles.
- Santa’s Grand Arrival and Holiday Market: Nov. 22 from 1 to 5 p.m. at Fritz Farm in Lexington.
- Midway Art Studios Holiday Market: Nov. 28 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Midway Art Studios in Midway.
- Purdy’s Holiday Market: Nov. 28 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Purdy’s Coffee Company in downtown Richmond.
- Annual Holiday Barn Market: Nov. 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Chenault Vineyards in Richmond.
- Feral Folk Holiday Market: Nov. 29 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Greyline Station in Lexington.
December Markets:
- Holiday Market at the Winter Village at Gatton Park: Dec. 3 to 5 and 11 to 12 from 5 to 10 p.m. at Gatton Park in Lexington.
- Holly Day Market: Dec. 5 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Dec. 6 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Alltech Arena at the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington. This is a ticketed event.
- Michler’s Christmas Market: Dec. 5 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Dec. 6 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Michler’s in Lexington.
- Crafted Social Winter Market: Dec. 5 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Greyline Station in Lexington.
- Kentucky Pop-Ups Holiday Market: Dec. 5 at the Hamburg Pavilion in Lexington.
- Holiday Happening Craft Show: Dec. 5 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Richmond Mall in Richmond.
- Wildside Winery Christmas Market: Dec. 5 from noon to 7 p.m. and Dec. 6 from noon to 5 p.m. at Wildside Winery in Versailles. There is a fee for parking.
- Berea’s Old-Fashioned Christmas Market & Parade: Dec. 5 at 10 a.m. in College Square in Berea.
- Woodland Triangle Holiday Shop Hop: Dec. 5 to 6 at Poppy & Pomelo and other area businesses in Lexington.
- Midway Art Studios Holiday Market: Dec. 12 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Midway Art Studios in Midway.
- Hotel Thoroughbred Holiday Market: Dec. 12 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Christmas Market at The Commons: Dec. 12 from 5 to 9 p.m. and Dec. 13 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Commons Lex in Lexington.