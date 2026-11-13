The City of Lexington is asking residents to dispose of non-working Christmas lights and other electronic devices at one of 12 sites, including the city's E-Waste Center on Versailles Road. (Amy Wallot/Amy Wallot/LFUCG)

As the gift-giving season approaches, venues and community groups have a slew of craft and holiday markets on offering in Fayette County and beyond.

We’re rounding up a list, which will be updated. If you have a craft or holiday market on the books, email lily.burris@eku.edu.

Here’s a list of 2026 holiday markets in the region:

Recurring markets:

Midway European Christmas Market: every Friday night between Nov. 13 and Dec. 18 from 6 to 9 p.m. in downtown Midway.

Christmas at Mustard Seed Hill: select nights between Nov. 27 and Dec. 23 from 5 to 9 p.m. in Millersburg in Bourbon County. This is a ticketed event.

November Markets:

December Markets: