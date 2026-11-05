Eastern Standard: November 5th, 2026

The SLS rocket carrying the crew of NASA's Artemis II mission to the moon thunders into the sky. (Bill Ingalls/NASA)

This week on Eastern Standard:

As co-founder of the Lexington-based aerospace and biotechnology company Space Tango, and founder or the organization “Humanity in Deep Space,” Kris Kimel is tuned-in as preparations are underway to resume manned space exploration. How will Kentucky be involved? Kimel shares details of a “Kentucky Space Summit” in Lexington on November 13.

How is AI in the classroom working out? Lisa Blue, Director of AI Strategies at Eastern Kentucky University walks us through the challenges and advantages being encountered by faculty. And Dr. Blue also offers some examples of AI agents run amok. It’s the latest in the Art Shechet series, “The AI Revolution: Promise and Peril.”

British journalist Guy Kiddey arranged to rent a Harley-Davidson motorcycle in Nashville for a tour of the American South, producing a podcast series along the way to document his conversations with the people he is meeting along the way. Kiddey, who has reported for The Economist, as well as the BBC and other international media, has made stops in central and eastern Kentucky. Listen to the impressions he is sharing with his U.K. audience.