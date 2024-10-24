Open in App
    • WEKU

    Opposing views as Kentucky prepares to vote on Amendment 2

    By Stan Ingold,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38IXrG_0wJweBHV00
    Stock photo of a classroom ( pixabay.com)

    Kentuckians are preparing for the upcoming election in just under two weeks. One of the biggest topics facing voters is a proposed state constitutional amendment that would allow for tax payer dollars to be used for private schools.

    John Schaaf is a retired attorney and co-author of “The Hidden History of Kentucky Political Scandals.” He opposes Amendment 2 and says it could cause a lot of problems for Kentuckians.

    “It would bulldoze many sections of our state constitution to clear a path for a huge expansion of government and tax increases down the road.”

    Schaaf says many of these private schools are church schools and would inject government into funding church activities.

    David Walls is the executive director of the Family Foundation. He supports Amendment 2 and says Kentucky students are being left out.

    “Kentucky is one of only two states, along with North Dakota, that does not have a private school choice program or public charter schools operational. So students in Kentucky are simply being left behind and I believe they will be further left behind if Amendment 2 was to fail.”

    Walls goes on to say that Kentucky is the only state in the region without an active school choice option.

    Hear more of the conversation between John Schaff and David Walls later on Eastern Standard, on WEKU.

    ** WEKU is working hard to be a leading source for public service, and fact-based journalism. Monthly supporters are the top funding source for this growing nonprofit news organization. Please join others in your community who support WEKU by making your donation .

    Comments / 21

    Russell Fisher
    6h ago
    VOTE YES for the kids no for the teacher unions which doesn’t care about the kids VOTE YES
    Gary Sundean
    1d ago
    actually the way it's laid out I see no reason to vote anything but YES!
