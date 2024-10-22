Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WEKU

    Pennsylvania's top elections official on conspiracies, the voting process and what to expect on election night

    By Michel Martin, Claire Murashima, Destinee Adams,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47cqeX_0wHEAHqd00
    Pennsylvania Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmidt, participates in an election forum, Sept. 19, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (Carlos Osorio / AP)

    Pennsylvania is one of the states that could determine who wins the White House two weeks from today. It’s shaping up to be a tight race in the state with 19 electoral votes — the largest share available among the seven closely watched battleground states.

    Both candidates are spending a lot of time and money to win voters there.

    Pennsylvania's Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmidt says it is unlikely that we will know who won the state on election night. That's due to a state law which prohibits election officials from opening mailed ballots until the morning of November 5th. And, election office employees are required by law to work around the clock until they are finished. This timeline could raise more questions and misinformation.

    Al Schmidt, Pennsylvania's top elections official and a lifelong Republican, was targeted by Trump in 2020 as a then-city commissioner on the Philadelphia County Board of Elections.

    “The 2020 general election was unlike any other,” Schmidt told NPR in 2021. “And typically, during an election, you have campaigns compete against other campaigns. Candidates attack other candidates. And really, what we had this last presidential election was campaigns and candidates, or one in particular, attacking the election officials. Referees are not usually tackled. And that's essentially what we saw.”

    Pennsylvania remains a hotbed for election denial and misinformation.

    Lehigh County Executive, Phil Armstrong, says the time needed to process mailed ballots can raise concerns among voters this year as well.

    “We're figuring anywhere from 70 to 80,000 mail-in ballots in Lehigh County,” Armstrong said. “You can't open up those ballots that day and hand take them all out and have the results done an hour or two after the polls close, which people are used to. And the longer it takes, the more people think something's wrong.”

    Schmidt sat down with Morning Edition host Michel Martin on Oct. 21 to talk about why he wants voters to trust the election process and how the commonwealth is preparing for the Election Day vote count.

    This interview has been lightly edited for length and clarity.

    Interview highlights

    Michel Martin: So, you know, you've been explaining this for months now. You've been going all over the state explaining how the process works. Do you think that you've put these conspiracy theories about dead people allegedly voting or finding mystery ballots to rest?

    Al Schmidt: Conspiracy theories really require no basis, in fact, whatsoever, it seems, when they get generated and when people begin to believe them. But I think it's incumbent on all of us to make sure that, one: the public is educated about what's involved with counting their votes and two: to have appropriate expectations for when we'll all know who won and who lost and by how much.

    Martin: So, you know, even back in November of 2020, you were a city commissioner in Philadelphia. You said that lies about how the counting was going were ridiculous. Did you ever have any doubts yourself before you started doing this job?

    Schmidt: No, not for a second. I'm a Republican and I've been involved in Republican politics a while back. And elections have changed so much where we now have a voter verified paper ballot record of every vote that's cast, and two audits to make sure those results are accurate. But it's no wonder people have questions and it's our responsibility to answer those.

    Martin: Why do they have questions?

    Schmidt: People are used to thinking, oh, we're going to know the results ten or 11 at night. And you might. But those hardworking civil servants and professionals at the county and state level, their work doesn't stop once a network or station calls and says who won and who lost.

    Martin: You know, Pennsylvania is no different than any other big state that has densely populated urban areas. It has more sparsely populated, you know, suburban or rural areas where the more densely populated areas would report later because they just have more votes to count. So why do you think it is that Pennsylvania became the target for so many conspiracy theories and just frankly, so much hatred in 2020?

    Schmidt: Well, I think, for one, Pennsylvania is probably the biggest swing state. But what we saw in 2020, is we saw that window of time between the polls being closed at 8 p.m. on election night and the race being called as a period of vulnerability where people were seeking to undermine confidence in the results.

    Martin: You just mentioned that you are a lifelong Republican. I think you were the first person that the Democratic governor, Josh Shapiro, appointed to his cabinet. Why did you agree to take this job?

    Schmidt: Well, I believe in our system of government. I believe in our democratic republic. And I believe if there's something that I can do to help serve, then it really is not something that I had any hesitation to do whatsoever.

    Martin: Even with all of the threats, you know, some election officials have to send their families away because of the abuse.

    Schmidt: I'm certainly going into all this with eyes wide open. [I] believe in Governor Shapiro and his incredible commitment to democracy and protecting it from efforts to undermine the outcome or the perception of the outcome.

    Martin: After the 2000 election, which I think many people will remember, it took months to resolve, it was finally resolved by the Supreme Court. Former President Jimmy Carter, a Democrat, and former secretary of state, Jim Baker, a Republican, led a bipartisan commission to try to give people more confidence in the election system. The whole point of it was to say voter fraud is not really a thing. What might put the genie back in this bottle now?

    Schmidt: I think it's just really important that people know the truth about elections and they have access to information. And that's why the job that you do is far more important than mine in terms of communicating with people so that they do know what to expect and why the system is done with integrity. 2020 wasn't really close. Pennsylvania was decided by more than 80,000 votes. And that's why I think these conspiracies have been so far-fetched, because it's not talking about one or two votes. It's got to be something ridiculously enormous, a truckload of ballots or vote switching or whatever paranoid fantasy people seem to indulge in to explain why their candidate lost.

    This story was edited for digital by Majd Al-Waheidi. It was edited for radio by Jan Johnson.

    Copyright 2024 NPR

    Comments / 4
    Add a Comment
    JoAnn Pencek
    1d ago
    we won't get the results for weeks.. so you're right I no longer trust the election results
    Liberal + Educated = Intelligence
    1d ago
    Beware of Republican voting tricks.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    1 dead, dozens sickened in E. coli outbreak linked to McDonald's Quarter Pounders
    WEKU1 day ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune6 days ago
    5 people are dead and a teenager is in custody after a shooting in Washington state
    WEKU1 day ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group22 days ago
    'Los Angeles Times' editor resigns after newspaper withholds presidential endorsement
    WEKU4 hours ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria14 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Fourth $1 Million Lottery Scratch-Off Winner Announced in Less Than a Week in Florida
    Akeena6 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Two Men Indicted for Defrauding DoorDash in $1 Million Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia1 day ago
    Borough council rescinds demotion of police captain
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel22 days ago
    Why this country is seeing a 'staggering' increase in the number of rapes
    WEKU1 day ago
    Beloved Discount Retailer Files for Bankruptcy, Set to Close All Stores in Florida and Other States
    Akeena6 days ago
    McDonald's tries to reassure customers after deadly E. coli outbreak
    WEKU15 hours ago
    Akron to pay $4.8 million to relatives of a Black man killed by police
    WEKU2 days ago
    Veteran Kentucky political scientist says political polling has its shortcomings
    WEKU21 hours ago
    Opinion – Bill Straub: Blatant racism and bigotry should not pave the way to White House
    Northern Kentucky Tribune11 days ago
    North Carolina government calculates Hurricane Helene damages, needs at least $53B
    WEKU5 hours ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    These are the 2 paths either Trump or Harris has to follow to become president
    WEKU1 day ago
    The Palmetto & Crescent: A History of the South Carolina Flag
    Explore Beaufort SC2 days ago
    Hazard day care center director says listeria recall notice arrived just in time
    WEKU2 days ago
    Republicans appeal a Georgia judge’s ruling that invalidates seven election rules
    The Current GA5 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post20 days ago
    A Hazard-based housing organization continues serving a dual need
    WEKU2 days ago
    Class action filed against Neutrogena for falsely advertising makeup wipes as plant-based
    The HD Post4 days ago
    Supreme Court declines challenge to CPSC's structure, for now
    WEKU2 days ago
    'A light went off in my head': A professor honors his high school civics teacher
    WEKU1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy