Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WEKU

    Mail-in absentee ballot is Tuesday at midnight; Clay County clerk says requests are up

    By John McGary,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Td2kO_0wFri4c200
    Clay County Clerk Beverly Craft says mail-in absentee ballots are up this year, likely due to local races and two medical cannabis referendums. (Clay County Clerk)

    The deadline to request an absentee mail-in ballot is midnight Tuesday. Clay County Clerk Beverly Craft said requests are up this year and explained who’s eligible to vote this way:

    “Basically anybody that's going to be out of county on Election Day and during early vote, with the addition of a person who cannot appear in person to vote due to age, illness or disability.”

    Craft said the list includes people incarcerated but not convicted, those in the Secretary of State's confidentiality program, military members overseas and students who temporarily live outside the county. She said mail-in absentee requests are up this year and credited local races and two referendums for heightened interest.

    “We've got some local races in this election, plus we have the cannabis vote on our ballot for the county and the city of Manchester.”

    Craft said commonwealth’s attorney and city council contests are also on local ballots and she expects total turnout to be between 55 and 60 percent.

    Mail-in absentee ballots

    ** WEKU is working hard to be a leading source for public service, and fact-based journalism. Monthly supporters are the top funding source for this growing nonprofit news organization. Please join others in your community who support WEKU by making your donation .

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Jimmy Arnett
    1d ago
    Everyone please vote for Trump Save Our Country and children vote Trump
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Fayette County clerk's message to city leaders; we are busy
    WEKU2 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria6 days ago
    Judge rules against Janet Mello, Denies Pension While in Prison for $108 Million Theft from Army
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily5 days ago
    5 people are dead and a teenager is in custody after a shooting in Washington state
    WEKU1 day ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group19 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    1 dead, dozens sickened in E. coli outbreak linked to McDonald's Quarter Pounders
    WEKU1 day ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    Police: Man arrested after threatening tenants with firearm, aerosol flamethrower
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel11 days ago
    Kentucky nonprofit hits ‘pause’ on controversial $1.3 million land deal in Somerset
    WEKU1 day ago
    Gov. Beshear signs executive order establishing Governor’s Council of Second Chance Employers
    Northern Kentucky Tribune5 days ago
    Woman whose house Denver police burnt down settles for $95,000
    David Heitz17 days ago
    Letter to the editor: Matth Toebben urges citizens to vote ‘Yes’ on Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune5 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post29 days ago
    Opinion – Bill Straub: Blatant racism and bigotry should not pave the way to White House
    Northern Kentucky Tribune11 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz14 days ago
    KY Secretary of State Adams discusses voter roll 'clean-up,' praises election volunteers
    WEKU2 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel2 days ago
    A Hazard-based housing organization continues serving a dual need
    WEKU1 day ago
    Denver food stamp fraud: National problem as reimbursement ends
    David Heitz28 days ago
    Supreme Court declines challenge to CPSC's structure, for now
    WEKU2 days ago
    What if a 'Blood Test' predicted you'd commit murder?
    WEKU1 day ago
    These are the 2 paths either Trump or Harris has to follow to become president
    WEKU13 hours ago
    Hazard day care center director says listeria recall notice arrived just in time
    WEKU2 days ago
    In Maine’s probate courts, most adults placed in guardianships don’t have lawyers
    The Maine Monitor3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy