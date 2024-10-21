Mail-in absentee ballot is Tuesday at midnight; Clay County clerk says requests are up

Clay County Clerk Beverly Craft says mail-in absentee ballots are up this year, likely due to local races and two medical cannabis referendums. (Clay County Clerk)

The deadline to request an absentee mail-in ballot is midnight Tuesday. Clay County Clerk Beverly Craft said requests are up this year and explained who’s eligible to vote this way:

“Basically anybody that's going to be out of county on Election Day and during early vote, with the addition of a person who cannot appear in person to vote due to age, illness or disability.”

Craft said the list includes people incarcerated but not convicted, those in the Secretary of State's confidentiality program, military members overseas and students who temporarily live outside the county. She said mail-in absentee requests are up this year and credited local races and two referendums for heightened interest.

“We've got some local races in this election, plus we have the cannabis vote on our ballot for the county and the city of Manchester.”

Craft said commonwealth’s attorney and city council contests are also on local ballots and she expects total turnout to be between 55 and 60 percent.

Mail-in absentee ballots

