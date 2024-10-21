Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WEKU

    To save nature, world leaders aim to turn words into action at biodiversity summit

    By Nate Rott,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ca57a_0wFLQpqa00
    More than a million species are at risk of extinction in the coming decades because of human actions. This week, world leaders are meeting in Colombia to discuss how to preserve biodiversity and prevent habitat loss. (Ivan Valencia / AP)

    Two years ago, nearly every country on Earth signed on to a landmark agreement to protect the fast-eroding natural world.

    It was celebrated as the “Paris moment” for the world’s threatened and endangered plants, animals and ecosystems — a global pledge aimed at slowing biodiversity loss in the same way the Paris Climate Agreement aimed (and so far has failed) to drastically cut climate-warming pollution.

    Now, world leaders are gathering at the 16th United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity in Colombia to see how close they are to reaching these targets.

    By all accounts, they still have a long way to go.

    Take, for example, one of the most ambitious goals agreed to at the last biodiversity summit: a pledge to protect 30% of the planet’s land and water by 2030 — a concept known as 30x30 .

    A report published last week by a collection of conservation groups and philanthropies found that only 8.3% of the world’s oceans are designated as marine protected areas and much of that area is protected only in name , meaning they are so loosely regulated that harmful activities like fishing and mining persist.

    At current rates, the report found, less than 10% of the world’s oceans will be protected by 2030.

    “The gap between pledge and action is vast, and without urgent, meaningful protection, the 30x30 goal will remain unrealized,” said Beth Pike , director of the Marine Protection Atlas at the Marine Conservation Institute. “The time to turn commitments into real, meaningful change is now, because our ocean can’t wait.”

    The gap between pledges and actions is expected to loom large at COP16.

    Here’s what else to expect:

    But first, why should you care?

    More than a million species are at risk of extinction, many within decades, because of human actions. Forests are being cut down for agriculture and development, while climate change-fueled wildfires are scorching others .

    In 2023, nearly 10 soccer fields’ worth of tropical forests were lost every minute .

    The loss of nature isn’t just a problem for plants and animals. More than half of the world’s GDP is dependent on nature, according to the World Economic Forum. Insects and birds pollinate the crops that the more than 8 billion people on Earth eat. Wetlands store and clean water. Plants and fungi maintain healthy soils and provide medicine. Forests and peatlands sequester climate-warming carbon.

    Scientists warn that the Amazon rainforest, which houses roughly 10% of the world’s biodiversity and helps stabilize the planet’s climate, could soon reach a tipping point when large swaths of it transition from forest to savanna.

    “We are talking about biosphere tipping points,” said Rebecca Shaw , chief scientist at the World Wildlife Fund. “We're talking about the combination of the destruction of nature with climate change that creates outsized impacts and runaway outcomes that we cannot change and that will have catastrophic outcomes for the planet.”

    What are the goals of COP16?

    The last Convention on Biological Diversity — COP15 — was the goal setter. Every 10 years, member nations and Indigenous groups negotiate a framework that sets targets for each to achieve over the coming decade.

    At COP15, in Montreal, nations agreed to 23 targets for 2030 and four goals for 2050. They included everything from managing human-wildlife conflict to reducing subsidies for industries that are harming the natural world. (If you want to read them all, geek out here .)

    During this year’s two-week convention in Colombia, delegates will dig into the details and figure out how to implement those goals.

    Member nations are supposed to submit national plans showing how they will protect 30% of their land and water by 2030. More than 85% of countries missed the U.N.’s deadline to submit those pledges ahead of COP16.

    Astrid Schomaker , executive secretary of the Convention on Biological Diversity, said she’s optimistic that by the end of the year there will be more progress.

    “We understand that the fact that this is a bit slow is not because there’s no action being taken, but it is because countries are taking this process more seriously,” she said. “It’s not just the environment ministries that map the plans, they’re really involving other ministries, the whole of government approach, and that means they take more time.”

    Other goals at COP16 include providing more financial support for biodiversity, recognizing the roles of Indigenous peoples and local communities in helping to preserve nature, and integrating efforts to protect nature with other international initiatives to combat climate change and desertification.

    Some good trends and some bad

    A pair of recent reports show that despite global pledges, biodiversity loss is accelerating in many places.

    Nearly every country in the world and hundreds of businesses, nongovernmental groups and Indigenous peoples organizations have signed on to various pledges intended to halt and reverse deforestation by 2030. And in some places, like the Brazilian Amazon, there has been progress .

    But a report published earlier this month by a coalition of research organizations and NGOs found that deforestation is on the rise globally , driven by increases in other parts of South America, Indonesia, Africa and North America.

    “A clear problem is that progress on forest protection is vulnerable to shifting political and economic priorities,” said Erin Matson , a senior consultant at Climate Focus and co-author of the report, in a statement. “When the right conditions are in place, such as strong enforcement and clear regulations, countries see major progress. The next year, if economic or political conditions change, forest loss can come roaring back.”

    The other report published earlier this month, by the World Wildlife Fund, found that global wildlife populations have shrunk by an average of 73% over the last 50 years. The number is eye-popping but does not mean that all wildlife has declined by that much.

    The Living Planet Index, the tool used in the report, averages how much different monitored populations of species have declined over time and some scientists say it’s skewed by smaller populations of animals that have seen steep drop-offs.

    Shaw, who helped compile the report, said the takeaway message is the same: “When you look at vertebrate populations — mammals, fish, reptiles, birds and amphibians — when you see those declines, it’s an early warning indicator of the unraveling of the functioning of nature.”

    All the more reason, she said, for the world to take urgent actions.

    Copyright 2024 NPR

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    James Clemmons
    1d ago
    like leftists who destroy democracy in order to save it
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune6 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    What it’s like to care for some of the most endangered animals on Earth
    WEKU2 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune17 days ago
    When Steamboat goes WHOOSH, scientists look for answers
    WEKU3 hours ago
    1 dead, dozens sickened in E. coli outbreak linked to McDonald's Quarter Pounders
    WEKU22 hours ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Kentucky nonprofit hits ‘pause’ on controversial $1.3 million land deal in Somerset
    WEKU1 day ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today25 days ago
    Hazard day care center director says listeria recall notice arrived just in time
    WEKU2 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Older men’s connections often wither when they’re on their own
    Northern Kentucky Tribune8 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Florida's Surprising Population Shift: From "Great Migration" to "The Great Exodus"
    Edmond Thorne8 days ago
    Opinion – Bill Straub: Blatant racism and bigotry should not pave the way to White House
    Northern Kentucky Tribune11 days ago
    This farmer 'planted blindly' in a changing climate. A weather app came to his rescue
    WEKU2 days ago
    Deegan stands by comment on ‘concentration camps,’ but regrets causing pain
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    The New York Liberty have defeated the Minnesota Lynx to win their first WNBA championship
    WEKU2 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker10 days ago
    Stanford psychologist behind the controversial 'Stanford Prison Experiment' dies at 91
    WEKU3 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney9 days ago
    'Somebody Somewhere' is about finding your people: Here’s how Bridget Everett found hers
    WEKU2 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post22 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy